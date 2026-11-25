TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Agnic, a fintech company building open commerce tools for AI agents, and GoBTC Pay, the Bitcoin payment provider from the GoMining group, today announced their first purchase made by an AI agent inside ChatGPT and paid in native Bitcoin on mainnet.

On November 24, 2026, during Toronto Blockchain Week, an agent running in ChatGPT bought a bag of almond-orange biscotti from O Biscotti, a small handmade biscotti business in Toronto. The agent showed the buyer the price and the estimated network fee, waited for approval in chat, and then placed the order. The payment settled on Bitcoin's base layer, with no Lightning channels, and the merchant received the funds at its own payout address.

Bitcoin Payment Process and Integration Details

Bitcoin's network fees and confirmation times have made it hard to use at checkout, and even harder for AI agents that shop on behalf of people. Agnic and GoBTC Pay solve this with a simple flow:



Preview: The agent gets a quote and shows the price and fee in satoshis.

Approve: The buyer confirms in chat, and the approval is tied to that exact amount.

Sign: GoBTC Pay creates the invoice. Agnic checks it against the approved amount and the buyer's spending limits, then signs. The wallet uses 2-of-3 multisig, with GoBTC Pay as the second signer. Confirm: GoBTC Pay marks the invoice paid, so the merchant can accept the order right away. The payment then settles on mainnet.

Agnic provides the agent checkout, buyer approval and spending controls. GoBTC Pay co-signs payments, batches them for broadcast and connects the merchant.

"We want any builder to be able to give their AI agent a safe way to pay," said Alix Moghadam, Co-founder and CEO of Agnic. "This purchase shows that agents can use real Bitcoin at real stores today, with the buyer always in control. Our tools follow open standards, so developers can build on them freely."









The integration is now live in production. Developers can start building with it today using the docs at , and watch the demo at .

About Agnic

Agnic.AI builds trust and commerce infrastructure for the agentic economy, with teams in Toronto and the UK. Its open tools give AI agents what they need to take part in commerce safely: identity, wallets, spending controls and payments. Agnic is built on open standards, so any developer can connect their agents to it, whatever AI platform they use. Learn more at .

About GoMining

GoMining is an all-in-one Bitcoin ecosystem that brings together mining, financial services and the everyday use of digital assets.

The ecosystem includes digital miners backed by real mining infrastructure, a marketplace for buying and selling miners, a Visa crypto card for everyday payments, GoBTC Pay, a service that lets merchants accept instant on-chain Bitcoin payments, and GoMining Travel, which enables users to book hotels and pay for travel with cryptocurrency. GoMining brings together tools for participating in Bitcoin mining and using digital assets in everyday life.

As of October 2026, GoMining serves more than 5.7 million users and ranks among the world's top 10 Bitcoin mining entities by hashrate.

Contact

CEO

Alix Moghadam

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: