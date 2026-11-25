MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Switzerland's Federal Council has approved 57 potential partner jurisdictions for the automatic exchange of information related to crypto assets, with the process set to begin in 2028. The decision is designed to broaden how far Swiss tax authorities can reach across borders when investigating taxpayers' crypto activity.

In a Wednesday announcement, the government said the list includes all European Union member states, the United Kingdom, and several G20 countries. Switzerland will only exchange information with jurisdictions that indicate interest and can comply with international confidentiality and data-security standards.

Switzerland has approved 57 jurisdictions for cross-border crypto information exchange starting in 2028. The scope is built around the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), aimed at improving tax transparency. Switzerland delayed earlier plans for crypto reporting, moving data collection to potentially begin on Jan. 1, 2027. Crypto service providers may be required to collect customer and transaction data ahead of the first tax-authority exchanges. The program will rely on compliance with confidentiality and data-security requirements before any information is shared.

Key takeawaysWhy Switzerland's partner list matters

For investors and businesses operating in multiple countries, the practical impact of Switzerland's approval is straightforward: more jurisdictions become potential receivers of crypto-related tax data. Instead of relying solely on bilateral requests or limited domestic reporting regimes, authorities can use an automatic process to cross-check identities, residency, and transaction details tied to covered crypto activities.

The Federal Council's decision also helps remove a key bottleneck that previously affected timing. Switzerland's original plan contemplated implementing crypto tax information requirements in 2026, but lawmakers had not finalized which counterpart jurisdictions would be involved-an uncertainty that contributed to a delay of at least one year, according to earlier reporting from Cointelegraph.

Timeline: data collection in 2027, exchanges in 2028

Under the revised schedule, crypto service providers could begin collecting relevant data as early as Jan. 1, 2027. The first exchanges of information between tax authorities would then take place in 2028.

The staggered structure is important for market participants. It means that compliance preparation is not just an“on day one” requirement; it starts before any information is actually shared internationally. For service providers captured by the rules, that translates into earlier work on data capture, recordkeeping, and processes to identify customers' tax residency and relevant transactional activity.

Switzerland's approach also aligns with how broader information-exchange regimes are typically implemented: the reporting groundwork begins while partner jurisdictions finalize readiness and procedural standards.

What the OECD CARF requires from crypto service providers

The reporting requirements fall under the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). CARF is designed to reduce opportunities for tax evasion by requiring certain crypto exchanges and other covered intermediaries to report key details to tax authorities.

Those details include customer identity information, tax residency, and transaction data. The framework's stated purpose is to close gaps in tax enforcement that arise when crypto transactions can cross borders without corresponding transparency obligations.

Switzerland's State Secretariat for International Finance describes the CARF-based approach as a supplement to an existing transparency system for financial accounts. The government's view is that the crypto reporting layer will address areas where current account information exchange may not fully capture crypto-related activity.

Connecting CARF to Switzerland's existing information exchange model

Switzerland has already built a foundation for automatic information exchange of financial account data. According to the Swiss government, it introduced the legal framework for that system in 2017 and has since exchanged financial account information with 113 jurisdictions, with exchanges reported for 2026.

By approving partner jurisdictions for CARF, Switzerland is effectively extending the same cross-border compliance logic to crypto assets. That continuity matters for taxpayers and service providers because it suggests Switzerland intends to integrate crypto reporting into a broader transparency architecture rather than treating it as a one-off initiative.

The move also fits into the wider international rollout of CARF. The European Union introduced crypto reporting requirements under the OECD framework in January, with the first international exchanges scheduled for 2027. As of March, the European Commission said 76 jurisdictions worldwide had committed to exchanging information under CARF.

For readers, the key point is that Switzerland's 57-jurisdiction approval doesn't operate in isolation. It increases the number of places where Swiss tax data could potentially be reflected or acted upon-depending on each jurisdiction's willingness to participate and its ability to meet the standards for confidentiality and data security.

Going forward, market participants should watch for the operational details that determine how compliance will work in practice-especially around what data crypto service providers must collect starting in 2027, and which of the approved jurisdictions actively begin exchanges in 2028. Because Switzerland's sharing is contingent on both interest and compliance with international safeguards, the effective scope of information exchange may evolve as jurisdictions confirm readiness.

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