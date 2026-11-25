Redefining Power: Ambition, AI, and Building Success on Your Own Terms

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former Chief People Officer turned executive coach, author, and AI educator Erica Anderson Rooney explores ambition, reinvention, women's advancement, and what power looks like when success is defined on your own terms.The Influential Women Podcast welcomes Erica Anderson Rooney, former Chief People Officer turned executive coach, keynote speaker, AI educator, author, and founder of HER Collective, for a candid conversation about ambition, career reinvention, artificial intelligence, and the evolving meaning of power.After more than 15 years in corporate HR, Rooney had reached the executive level she had spent years pursuing. She had the title, compensation, decision-making authority, and flexibility that appeared to represent professional success. Behind those accomplishments, however, she found herself working excessive hours, carrying significant stress, and questioning whether the life she had built still aligned with what she valued.Leaving the C-suite ultimately required Rooney to reconsider a deeply ingrained belief that success should always mean climbing higher.“Sometimes growth looks different,” Rooney says.“Sometimes growth looks like taking a step back. Sometimes growth looks like exploring other options and going off the beaten path.”That process led Rooney to a new understanding of success, including one of the episode's most memorable observations:“Enough is the gold standard.”Her decision to leave also coincided with the release of her first book, Glass Ceilings & Sticky Floors, which examines both the systemic barriers women encounter and the internal patterns that can prevent them from pursuing opportunities. Rooney describes sticky floors as everything from perfectionism and imposter syndrome to fear, burnout, and limiting beliefs that keep women from applying for roles, raising their hands, or negotiating for what they deserve.Drawing on her years as a senior HR leader, Rooney also discusses what women should understand about the realities of advancement. Having seen compensation, promotion, and leadership decisions firsthand, she encourages women to recognize that working hard alone does not guarantee someone will provide a roadmap to greater power or compensation.That mission ultimately contributed to the creation of HER Collective, a leadership community designed to help women develop practical skills, build professional relationships, position themselves for advancement, and get paid what they are worth.Artificial intelligence has since become a significant component of Rooney's work. After initially describing herself as a people professional rather than a technical one, she began experimenting with generative AI and eventually recognized what she saw as a potential new divide in women's professional advancement.During an AI conference, Rooney watched a group of highly experienced women experiment with an AI image prompt based on what the technology knew about them. The predominantly male representations the system generated became a striking example for Rooney of how historical patterns and existing inequalities could influence emerging technology.“I just had this epiphany of, my God, there's gonna be an AI gap,” Rooney recalls.Rooney now advocates for greater AI fluency among women and argues that successful organizational adoption of AI requires more than technology. Employees need education, support, and an environment where they can adapt to changing expectations and address fears about what AI could mean for their jobs.The conversation ultimately returns to power itself. After experiencing leadership from inside the C-suite and now as the founder of her own organization, Rooney says her definition has fundamentally changed.“My definition of power now is really about agency and happiness,” she explains.For Rooney, that agency includes greater control over how she works, spends her time, builds her business, and participates in her children's lives. But individual agency is only part of her vision. She believes women who reach positions of influence also have a responsibility to help other women advance.“Your success is my success,” Rooney says.“I truly do believe I am only as strong as the woman who's next to me.”The Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Each episode goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership, the lessons learned along the way, and the pivotal moments that shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, entrepreneurship, and creative fields.Listeners can watch and listen to Redefining Power: Ambition, AI, and Building Success on Your Own Terms and subscribe to the Influential Women Podcast on Spotify, where new conversations with women leaders, founders, entrepreneurs, executives, and industry experts are released regularly.Listen to the full episode of the Influential Women Podcast featuring Erica Anderson Rooney on Spotify.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with more than 92,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, entrepreneurship, sports, and creative industries.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

+1 877-241-5970

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Announces New Podcast Episode with Erica Anderson Rooney News Provided By Influential Women November 25, 2026, 23:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.