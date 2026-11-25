Podcast episode on women's hormonal health, the importance of reliable medical information, and the unexpected connections between professional experiences

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women is pleased to present a new podcast episode, The Hormone Loop: What Every Woman Should Know About Her Health, featuring Dr. Gillian Goddard, board-certified endocrinologist, author, and women's health expert.Hosted by Jodie O'Brien, the conversation explores some of the most important questions surrounding women's hormonal health, including perimenopause, menopause, metabolic health, and the challenges of navigating an increasingly complex medical information landscape.With more than 15 years of clinical experience, Dr. Goddard brings a physician's perspective to the importance of understanding how hormones interact with different systems throughout the body. She discusses why women's health education often leaves significant gaps between puberty, pregnancy, and menopause, and how greater awareness can help women become more informed participants in their healthcare.Throughout the episode, Dr. Goddard emphasizes the importance of communicating effectively with healthcare providers. She encourages women to observe and document their symptoms, ask informed questions, and seek credible medical resources rather than relying on simplified explanations or unverified online advice.The conversation also addresses several timely topics in women's healthcare, including the complexity of perimenopause, the broader metabolic implications of PCOS, and common misconceptions about GLP-1 medications. Dr. Goddard discusses the limitations of AI-generated medical guidance and why evidence-based information remains essential.Beyond her work in endocrinology, Dr. Goddard shares the unconventional professional journey that led her from journalism and public relations into medicine. The communication skills she developed during her earlier career became central to her approach as a physician, author, and educator.Through her book, The Hormone Loop, and newsletter, The Savvy Patient, Dr. Goddard continues to make complex medical information more accessible to women seeking a deeper understanding of their health.Her story reinforces a message that extends beyond medicine: professional growth does not always follow a straight line, and the skills developed through earlier experiences can become powerful tools for creating meaningful impact.Listen to the EpisodeThe Hormone Loop: What Every Woman Should Know About Her Health is featured on the Influential Women Podcast.Visit to learn more about Influential Women and its conversations with women making an impact across industries.About Dr. Gillian GoddardDr. Gillian Goddard is a board-certified endocrinologist and adjunct assistant professor of medicine at NYU Langone Hospital, specializing in women's hormonal health, including perimenopause, menopause, thyroid conditions, PMOS, and metabolic health. With more than 15 years of clinical experience, she is passionate about helping women better understand their hormones and navigate their health with confidence.She is the author of The Hormone Loop, published by HarperCollins, and creator of The Savvy Patient, a newsletter dedicated to making complex medical topics accessible and practical. Her expertise has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, The Washington Post, Women's Health, and other national outlets.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a platform dedicated to celebrating women's achievements, amplifying their voices, and providing opportunities for connection, education, and professional and personal growth. Through interviews, podcasts, masterclasses, and editorial features, Influential Women shares perspectives and experiences designed to inform and inspire its community.Educational Notice: This episode is intended for general informational purposes and does not constitute individualized medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.Listen to the Full EpisodeThe full conversation with Dr. Gillian Goddard is available on the Influential Women Podcast.Listen on Spotify

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Dr. Gillian Goddard on Hormonal Health, Medical Self-Advocacy, and Career Reinvention News Provided By Influential Women November 25, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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