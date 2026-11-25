Drew Ferrara of LeTip of Newtown earned LeTip's Gold Badge after sponsoring 25 members.

After sponsoring 25 members, the LeTip of Newtown member earned Gold Badge status, which includes complimentary LeTip International renewals for life.

- Drew FerraraNEWTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LeTip International recognizes Drew Ferrara, a Bucks County real estate professional and member of LeTip of Newtown since February 21, 2007, for reaching Gold Badge status. Ferrara earned the distinction after sponsoring 25 members into LeTip.LeTip's Every Six Program recognizes member sponsorships along the way. A member's next international renewal is waived each time they sponsor their sixth, 12th, 18th, and 24th members. The current annual international renewal is $495, so each milestone waives a renewal of that value. Local chapter dues are separate and vary by chapter. Sponsoring a 25th member earns Gold Badge status and complimentary LeTip International renewals for life. LeTip InternationalFerrara has served buyers and sellers in Bucks County since earning his Pennsylvania real estate license in 1986. In his professional profile, he writes:“I am proud to say I consistently achieve annual top producer status for RE/MAX as well as the Association of Realtors. I am here to assist you, and the people you refer to me with their real estate needs.”Ferrara is affiliated with RE/MAX Properties. His profile describes its Bucks County office as a top-selling office with more than 70 professionals serving residential, commercial, new-construction, and relocation clients. To learn more about Drew Ferrara's real estate services in Bucks County, visit his website.LeTip International is proud to recognize Ferrara for his achievement and the generosity behind it. Members help LeTip chapters thrive by introducing qualified business professionals to a community built on trust, accountability, and helping others succeed.Business professionals interested in building local relationships and exchanging qualified referrals can find a LeTip chapter. More information about LeTip of Newtown is available online.About LeTip InternationalFounded in 1978, LeTip International is a privately owned business networking organization. Its chapters bring business professionals together for structured weekly meetings where they build relationships, exchange qualified referrals, and support one another's growth. Each chapter accepts only one representative per business category.

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LeTip Recognizes Bucks County Real Estate Professional Drew Ferrara with Gold Badge News Provided By LeTip International, Inc. November 25, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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