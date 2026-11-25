MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (“AMD” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AMD) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 19, 2026, Hunterbrook Media LLC published a short report entitled“AMD Has Its Own China Problem,” alleging that“[a]fter the U.S. blacklisted Chinese server maker IEIT Systems, the Company kept getting newer AMD firmware, which enables AMD chips to run in servers. The Commerce Department placed IEIT on its Entity List in March 2025, which means sending IEIT anything covered by U.S. export rules requires a license.” The report further states,“Three companies closely tied to IEIT use the same AMD firmware. Maginfra in China, Kaytus in Singapore, and Aivres in California openly sell servers built on AMD chips under their own brands. Hunterbrook found that the firmware they offer is nearly identical to IEIT's, suggesting they may be selling servers designed by the blacklisted company.” Additionally, the report asserts that AMD“bills over 20% of its revenue to customers in China and Hon Kong” and“depends on a Chinese partner to finish most of its chips.” On this news, the price of AMD shares declined by $40.95 per share, or approximately 7.7%, from $530.14 per share on November 18, 2026 to close at $489.19 on November 19, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AMD securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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