MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Glass House Brands Inc. (“Glass House” or the“Company”) (NYSE: GLAS) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 11, 2026, Glass House disclosed that its auditor, BDO USA, P.C. (“BDO”), had resigned at the Company's request and that Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP (“MGO”) had been reappointed as Glass House's auditor, effective November 6, 2026. MGO had been the Company's auditor since mid-2021, but resigned as auditor on September 11, 2026, at the Company's request, to allow for the appointment of BDO,“based on BDO's expertise and its stated ability to meet Glass House's Q3 reporting deadline.” However, the Company stated that, in Mid-October 2026, it“became concerned that BDO might not be able to complete its review procedures... by the applicable reporting deadline,” so it reached out to MGO and decided to reappoint MGO as its auditor. Effective June 12, 2026, Glass House deconsolidated its subsidiary, Glass House Retail, LLC, separating its dual-use cannabis business from its medical cannabis operations, enabling the listing of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2026. BDO advised the Company in November that, since it did not complete its review of the deconsolidation transaction, it considered the matter an“unresolved issue” and a“reportable event.” On this news, the price of Glass House shares declined by $0.62 per share, or approximately 33.2%, from $1.87 per share on November 11, 2026 to close at $1.25 on November 12, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Glass House securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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