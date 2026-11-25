MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of ADI Global Distribution Inc. (“ADI” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ADIG) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 12, 2026, ADI reported its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a net loss of $655 million, which included a $659 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. The Company stated that the impairment charge was recognized as a result of an impairment assessment ADI performed“after concluding that a triggering event had occurred, based on continued weakness in the residential market impacting demand for our exclusive brand products, unfavorable product and customer mix shifts, the resulting change in our near-term outlook and reduced projected future cash flows, and declines in our stock price and market capitalization.” The Company also reduced its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion, down from $4.95 billion to $5 billion. On this news, the price of ADI shares declined by $9.76 per share, or approximately 49.8%, from $19.58 per share on November 11, 2026 to close at $9.82 on November 12, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ADI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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