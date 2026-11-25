MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (“Red Cat” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RCAT) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 16, 2026, Red Cat revealed its third quarter 2026 financial results, announcing that it“no longer expects to achieve its previously announced full-year 2026 revenue target and is withdrawing that target.” The Company explained its decision, stating,“Since the Company reaffirmed its target in August, anticipated funding and contract awards have progressed more slowly than originally expected, and the outcome of the Drone Dominance program's Guantlet II has removed an anticipated contributor to the Company's near-term revenue outlook.” On August 6, 2026, Red Cat CFO Christian Morrison stated,“Our target revenue remains between $150 million and $180 million,” and CEO Jeffrey Thompson described that target as an“objective we're highly confident in reaching.” Additionally, COO Christian Ericson discussed the drone dominance program, stating that“moving forward in the process reinforces our confidence in the competitiveness of the platform.” On the November news, the price of Red Cat shares declined by $1.12 per share, or approximately 37.3%, from $3.53 per share on November 16, 2026 to close at $2.41 on November 17, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Red Cat securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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