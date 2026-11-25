MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (“Gilat” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GILT) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 10, 2026, Gilat announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, reducing its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance to $455 million to $475 million. The previous guidance of $500 million to $520 million, was reaffirmed by the Company in two Form 6-Ks filed with the SEC on May 13, 2026 and August 5, 2026. Explaining the Company's decision to reduce its guidance, CEO Adi Sfadia stated,“Coupled with changing customer delivery and installation schedules, new orders are delayed and revenues are shifted into 2027 despite our significant order backlog. In Peru, an agreement originally expected to be signed at the first half of 2026 was signed at the end of the third quarter, shifting the associated revenues into 2027... Competitive pressure, longer decision-making process and GEO and LEO launch delays, customer delivery changes and ongoing commercial negotiations have shifted revenue timing and have affected our revenue outlook.” On this news, the price of Gilat shares declined by $1.55 per share, or approximately 20.4%, from $7.58 per share on November 9, 2026 to close at $6.03 on November 10, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gilat securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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