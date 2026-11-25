MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ABX) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 17, 2026, Abacus filed a notification of late filing on Form 12b-25 with the SEC, stating that the Company is unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for third quarter 2026. Abacus stated that the delay was“a result of its ongoing evaluation of the accounting for capital account credits provided to the limited partners of certain private funds advised by the Company starting in the second quarter of 2025, as well as the accounting associated with certain transactions between the Company and its related party funds.” The Company stated it would then“evaluate the materiality of any identified issues in the Company's previously filed periodic reports, potentially dating back to June 30, 2025, to determine whether corrections are required. Additionally, the Company will need to perform a reassessment of its internal controls over financial reporting related to these items, which may result in a conclusion that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective.” On this news, the price of Abacus shares declined by $2.00 per share, or approximately 23.1%, from $8.65 per share on November 16, 2026 to close at $6.65 on November 17, 2027.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Abacus securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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