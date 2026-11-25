MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The CFT Terminal brings crypto perpetuals, live evaluation tracking and more than 600 instruments into one platform, without country restrictions.









ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Fund Trader (CFT), the Swiss prop trading firm founded in 2022, has launched the CFT Terminal, its own trading platform. Traders can trade crypto perpetual futures and follow their evaluation rules in real time, all from one screen.

Daily and maximum drawdown limits appear directly on the chart, so traders can keep an eye on their progress without switching between platforms. The Terminal also offers faster market data and spreads with no added markups.

Since 2022, CFT has run its evaluation programs on third-party platforms. In 2024 and 2026, major providers introduced restrictions that affected where prop firms could offer their services. Firms relying on those platforms had to move traders to alternatives or limit access in affected markets.

By building and operating its own platform, CFT has more control over the trading experience it offers. The CFT Terminal is available to traders worldwide, without the country restrictions imposed by third-party platforms.

CFT involved traders throughout the development process. The firm opened a waitlist in September 2026, then shared beta updates with more than 3,000 waitlisted traders as new features were added.

The CFT Terminal Includes:



More than 600 instruments, including over +500 crypto pairs and +120 perpetual futures, alongside gold, forex, indices, stocks and commodities.

Live tracking of evaluation rules, with daily and maximum drawdown displayed on the chart.

Up to 20 take-profit and 20 stop-loss orders per position, managed through a dedicated TP/SL tab.

The CFT dashboard built into the Terminal. Faster market data and spreads with no added markups.



“Our traders told us what they wanted from a platform, so we built it,” said Alan Sanchez, CEO of Crypto Fund Trader.“The CFT Terminal brings trading and evaluation tracking together in one place. It also gives us more control over the experience we offer traders around the world.”

CFT has paid out more than $22 million to traders and has more than 100,000 traders on its platform.

The CFT Terminal is available now to all CFT evaluation account holders. More information is available at cryptofundtrader.com.

About Crypto Fund Trader

Crypto Fund Trader is a proprietary trading evaluation firm operated by SWISS RLCRATES AG in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in 2022, the firm evaluates trading skills through programs in a simulated environment, with virtual capital of up to $300,000. Traders who meet the program targets may receive a share of the profits generated on their account. CFT provides educational services and does not offer financial, investment or brokerage advice.

Contact

COO

Pablo Gaztelu

Crypto Fund Trader

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at