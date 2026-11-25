MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAED Energy Holding Inc. today announced the Helium series of continuous-Czochralski crystal-growth furnaces. Helium F2 and Helium F4 are designed, built and fabricated in the USA, with NAED fabricating its components in-house. Together with NAED's PV-1 PECVD solar-cell line, they form a single American path from silicon feedstock to finished solar cells for terrestrial and space markets: Helium F2 & F4 Meet PV-1 - America's Silicon-to-Cell Chain.









Twelve patent-pending applications cover both furnace lines, protecting the continuous-Czochralski architecture, the weir-crucible melt management and the gate-valve exchange sequence that lets NAED grow multiple ingots per hot-zone campaign. The full engineering package - master drawing set, Technical User Manual (TUM), Facility User Manual (FUM) and complete Bill of Materials (BOM) - is available to qualified customers for site planning, qualification and integration.

Helium F2

Helium F2 is NAED's production furnace for photovoltaic-grade monocrystalline silicon ingots. It runs in two configurations: a standard 210–230 mm ingot platform and a 300 mm kit for G12 and G12R wafers. Its continuous-Czochralski design grows the crystal without interrupting the melt: granular polysilicon and dopant are fed to the melt as the ingot grows, while a water-cooled DN450 gate valve isolates the pull chamber so a grown ingot can be removed without cooling the melt.

Five 4,000 mm ingots come from a single 36 in quartz crucible with a Ø610 mm weir. The furnace holds a 250 kg melt-in charge, pulls at 1.4–2.0 mm/min body rate and runs under 80–150 slm argon at 10–25 Torr absolute, with 3 × 80 kW side heaters plus a 60 kW bottom heater. It stands 8,620 mm overall on a 1,200 mm raised base frame with an integrated equipment bay.









Helium F4

Helium F4 is NAED's continuous-Czochralski (CCz) platform. Its F4-PV, F4-S and F4-SP lines grow up to five ingots per hot-zone campaign using continuous granular-silicon feed and, on the S and SP lines, magnetic-field control for the low-oxygen material that high-efficiency and space solar cells need. The 300S configuration grows 300 mm prime ingots (305–310 mm as grown) for logic, memory and power wafers, with a superconducting horizontal field of 0–0.40 T.









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