Catching The USA Market By Surprise - A New American Path From Sand To Solar Cell
|“We watch the known and predicted storms above. We count all the money in the world. We chase the identities; the names others make for themselves. We lavish our praise, our polish, our possessions, the things we hope will prove we matter, and call it living. But what sends the currents flowing north and south, east and west? The unseen mountain beneath the sea. Its power is not in thunder, but in the silence, it holds; its riches are not in gold, but in the silence it gives. Silent mountain, wealth of quiet, deep that moves the world without a word. TM”
- RCR
Who Helium and PV-1 serve
- Domestic solar cell and module manufacturers seeking a resilient, made-in-USA supply of monocrystalline wafers sized and doped for their cell lines. Space-power and satellite builders for whom the F4-S and F4-SP low-oxygen, radiation-tolerant silicon offers a lower-cost complement to III-V cells on suitable missions. Semiconductor wafer producers served by the 300 mm F4-S configuration for logic, memory and power devices. Feedstock and materials partners extending the domestic chain upstream into the Helium crucible. Government, defense and utility-scale programs that need domestic-content supply for terrestrial and space solar.
Why the furnaces and PV-1 fit together
- One supply chain under one roof. Ingot growth (Helium), wafering and cell fabrication (PV-1 PECVD) are planned as a matched set, so wafer size, doping and oxygen targets are set once, for the cell. Domestic fabrication. Helium F2 and F4 are fabricated in the USA, with no imported pumps, magnets or power supplies, supporting buyers who need domestic-content documentation. Continuous-growth economics. NAED's internal cost model projects a lower cost per wafer for Helium F4 than for Helium F2. Space-grade material. The F4-S and F4-SP lines are built for the low-oxygen, radiation-tolerant silicon that space solar cells require. Closed-loop silicon. Qualified offcuts and process scrap are recycled as feedstock rather than discarded, closing the loop from crystal to wafer. Protected architecture. Twelve patent-pending applications cover the furnace architecture and process.
NAED welcomes engineering discussions with solar manufacturers, semiconductor producers, space-power developers and satellite companies under NDA.
About NAED Energy Holding Inc.
NAED Energy Holding Inc. is an American energy-technology manufacturer headquartered in South Florida, with operations in New York and Nevada and an international presence in Indonesia. Through its NAED Nexus CoreTM platform, the company designs and builds crystal-growth and solar-cell manufacturing equipment in-house, including the Helium F2 and Helium F4 continuous-Czochralski furnaces and the PV-1 vertical PECVD tandem-cell line, serving terrestrial solar, semiconductor and space-power markets. NAED controls its supply chain from its own high-purity silica sand resource in Indonesia through crystal growth, wafering and cell production. The NAED Energy ContinuumTM spans atomic lattice, photon conversion, energy storage, grid infrastructure, mobility torque and aerospace propulsion. For more information, visit NAED.energy.
Media contact
Malcom Longair, Media & Development Lead, NAED Energy Holding Inc.
... · +1 (480) 257-7024
Company and technical information:... · NAED.energy
Forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements about products, capacity, markets and plans. Actual results may differ because of market, supply, regulatory and other factors. NAED Energy Holding Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements. Specifications subject to change. NAED, NAED Nexus CoreTM and NAED Energy ContinuumTM are trademarks of NAED Energy Holding Inc.
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