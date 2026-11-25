Philadelphia 100 names Acclaim Autism among fastest-growing companies in 2026

Philadelphia 100 Award Ceremony 2026

The recognition highlights Acclaim Autism's continued growth, operational innovation, and commitment to expanding access to quality autism services.

- Jamie Turner, Founder & President of Acclaim Autism

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaim Autism, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, has been recognized as one of the 100 fastest-growing privately held companies in the Greater Philadelphia region by the Philadelphia100® Forum.

Acclaim Autism was named to the 2026 Philadelphia100® list, announced during the annual awards ceremony on November 12, 2026, at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. The Philadelphia100® program recognizes privately held businesses that demonstrate exceptional growth, entrepreneurial excellence, and a strong contribution to the region's business community.

This recognition marks another significant milestone for Acclaim Autism, following its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies earlier this year.

“I am proud to see Acclaim Autism recognized among Philadelphia's 100 fastest-growing companies, alongside our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list earlier this year,” said Jamie Turner, CEO of Acclaim Autism.“Congratulations and thank you to our entire Acclaim Autism team for the hard work, dedication, and commitment to the families we serve.”

Over the past year, Acclaim Autism has continued to strengthen its presence across Pennsylvania, expanding its services into new communities, including York, Pennsylvania, to better meet the growing demand for autism support. Beyond geographic expansion, the company has made significant strides in operational innovation and service accessibility. Through technology-driven improvements to its intake process, Acclaim Autism has reduced patient onboarding time from six months to just four days, helping families access essential services more efficiently. These advancements, alongside the company's continued focus on delivering personalized, family-centered care and maintaining high levels of client satisfaction, underscore Acclaim Autism's commitment to sustainable growth without compromising the quality of its services.

As Acclaim Autism continues to expand, the organization remains focused on its mission of empowering children with autism and their families through compassionate, evidence-based care, while creating meaningful opportunities for the communities it serves.

About Acclaim Autism

Acclaim Autism, is a certified B Corporation and a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy that aims to improve the lives of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families. The company provides personalized autism services across home, clinic, school, and telehealth settings in Pennsylvania and Delaware. For more information about Acclaim Autism and its autism services, please visit , call 888-805-8206, or email....

Jamie Turner

Acclaim Autism

+1 888-805-8206

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Philadelphia 100 names Acclaim Autism among fastest-growing companies in 2026. News Provided By Acclaim Autism November 25, 2026, 22:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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