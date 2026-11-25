Ashvin Harrison. © 2024 Ashvin Harrison

Dreams Beyond the Jungle, 2026, by Ashvin Harrison. Coconut charcoal powder, acrylic and oil paint on canvas, 60 x 48 in. (152.4 x 121.9 cm)

Secret Behind the Walls Black Tie opening flyer, The Wall Art Gallery

Ashvin Harrison returns to The Wall Art Gallery in Wynwood for Miami Art Week with the biggest exhibition he has ever had

- Ashvin Harrison, artist

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MIAMI, FL - The Wall Art Gallery presents Secret Behind the Walls, an exhibition of new work by the Australian artist Ashvin Harrison, on view in Wynwood from Saturday, November 28, through Monday, December 7, 2026, open all through Miami Art Week (Monday, November 30 to Sunday, December 6, 9 AM to midnight). It is the biggest exhibition he has ever had, and most of the canvases were made in 2026. New hand-embellished editions released this year are shown alongside the originals.

A year ago, Harrison's exhibition Motusrealism Unveiled: Ashvin Harrison's Eternal Dance filled these same walls. The artist later called it "by far, my most successful show yet, even more successful than all my previous shows combined." According to the artist, hundreds of visitors came through during Art Week, and more than 300 people attended his closing live-painting night. Nearly every original from that exhibition has since sold. Many hand-embellished editions have completely sold out. His prices have kept rising, year after year.

His work has traveled to New York, Philadelphia, Montreal, Paris, Orlando, among others, and now closes in Miami.

The painting

Harrison works in a language he named Motusrealism, from the Latin motus, movement, joined to realism. He builds figures in coconut charcoal powder with a draftsman's patience, then opens them with acrylic and oil poured and splashed in direct response to music. The charcoal stands for discipline and the paint for feeling. In the strongest canvases, the seam between control and accident disappears.

The new work turns that method toward perception. In The Race Against Time (2026), a small wren runs on a wheel inside an antique gramophone while the clock reads 11:11; the cabinet is open, yet the bird stays. "Its cage exists only through its own perception," Harrison writes. A companion canvas, Through The Wall Of Perception (2026), names the exhibition's central idea. His trees, a long-running motif, have grown into large, architectural compositions such as The Divine Trinity Tree (2026). He has also pushed what an edition can be: limited giclées printed in his own studio and then reworked by hand in acrylic and oil, so each impression becomes a singular object.

What is hidden

The title comes from the artist's own concept for the exhibition. The exhibition includes new works never seen before. One new canvas carries a concept Harrison has kept to himself until now: Her Game of the Universe. In October he wrote publicly: "Can't wait to unveil my new concept in a few weeks there!"

Collect before Art Week

New works will launch for pre-sale on the gallery's website on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at 10 AM, before the pre-opening. Harrison will be in Miami in person.

Exhibition details

- Exhibition: Secret Behind the Walls

- Artist: Ashvin Harrison (Australia)

- Dates: Saturday, November 28 – Monday, December 7, 2026

- Opens: Saturday, November 28, 2026, the Saturday before Miami Art Week

- Pre-opening: Saturday, November 28, 6 to 10 PM. The pre-opening gives local collectors the opportunity to visit the exhibition before Art Week begins, without the Art Week crowds, in a quieter, more intimate setting.

- Hours: During Art Week, the gallery is open 9 AM to midnight. On Sunday, November 29, and Monday, December 7, the gallery is open 11 AM to 7 PM.

- Events: The gallery will host special programming during the week, including the pre-opening on Saturday, November 28, the Black Tie event on Thursday, December 3, and Posh & Purpose's Couture X Art on Saturday, December 5. Other moments will unfold spontaneously throughout the week, with no set date or time, and will be announced on the gallery's social media as they happen.

- Location: The Wall Art Gallery, 50 NW 27th Street, Miami, FL 33127 (Wynwood)

- Pre-sale: /artists/97-ashvin-harrison/

About Ashvin Harrison

Ashvin Harrison (b. 1984, Elizabeth, South Australia) is a self-taught artist based on Queensland's Sunshine Coast and the originator of Motusrealism, a style he has developed since 2012. Each work begins with coconut charcoal powder brushed onto canvas with photographic precision; acrylic and oil are then splashed and poured in direct response to music. A full-time artist since 2017, he has work in private and corporate collections in more than 40 countries, and he has exhibited in New York, Philadelphia, Montreal, Paris, Orlando, among others. Instagram: @ashvinharrisonart.

About The Wall Art Gallery

The Wall Art Gallery is a 4,000-square-foot gallery in the heart of Wynwood, Miami. It presents narrative-driven contemporary art by emerging and established artists alongside works by internationally recognized names, and it offers sales, art advisory and collection building. The Wall Art Gallery, 50 NW 27th St, Miami, FL 33127. Phone: 305-204-0531. · Instagram @thewallartgallery

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Ashvin Harrison - Secret Behind the Walls | The Wall Art Gallery

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Ashvin Harrison Returns to The Wall Art Gallery for Miami Art Week with Secret Behind the Walls, His Biggest Show Yet News Provided By The Wall art gallery November 25, 2026, 22:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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