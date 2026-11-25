MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 19 to 22, the "Charm of Jiangsu" program brought tourism presentations, discussions on air and sea routes, and a pop-up featuring traditional crafts to Incheon and Seoul. The events introduced South Korean travel professionals and the public to Jiangsu's canals, classical gardens, mountain and coastal scenery, and intangible cultural heritage.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At the tourism presentation in Incheon, Li Chuan, Deputy Director of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, highlighted the longstanding cultural ties between Jiangsu and South Korea across the Yellow Sea. He spoke about Jiangsu's World Heritage sites, Han and Wu cultural traditions, seasonal attractions and local cuisine. Jiangsu unveiled 10 featured itineraries and announced incentives and subsidies to help South Korean tour operators develop trips to the province and attract more visitors.

According to the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Ctrip data, inbound visits to Jiangsu recorded rose about 22% year on year from January to October 2026. Spending rose about 32%, and spending on attraction tickets increased about 94%. Jiangsu is connected to South Korea by air and sea. The Lianyungang-Incheon passenger and cargo ferry runs twice weekly, with a crossing of about 23 hours. One recent sailing carried 1,050 passengers, filling more than 97% of its passenger capacity.

In Seoul's Myeongdong district, the pop-up displayed Nanjing Yunjin brocade, Yixing purple clay pottery and Suzhou embroidery. Visitors lined up to paint Wuxi's Huishan clay figurines and try Nanjing paper cutting. Live performances included "Jasmine Flower," played on the guzheng and bamboo flute. The program also worked with Alipay's international service and South Korean digital wallet Kakao Pay to offer instant discounts on cross-border payments.

Several visitors said Jiangsu's travel services made a trip appealing and that they wanted to explore the scenery and try the local food. Yun Hui-cheong, head of the Tourism Promotion Division of Incheon Metropolitan City, said he hoped the event would encourage Chinese and South Korean travel businesses to develop new itineraries around existing air and sea links and expand cooperation in culture and tourism.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558