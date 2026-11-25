MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eligible U.S. individuals will be able to invest directly in the Gemini Premium Yield Notes through the Gemini platform, providing liquidity to support customer margin trading activity while creating a new yield-generating opportunity for eligible participants

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini,” the“Company,”“we,” or“us”) (NASDAQ: GEMI), a crypto and markets company, today announced the filing of a registration statement relating to a continuous offering of up to $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Variable Denomination Floating Rate Demand Notes, or Gemini Premium Yield Notes (the“Notes”). The Notes are unsecured debt obligations of Gemini and will earn a floating rate of interest, subject to adjustment with 30 days' notice. The Notes will be offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). The interest rate applicable to the Notes, and any change to that rate, will be disclosed in a pricing supplement filed with the SEC.

Gemini Premium Yield Notes provide eligible participants with a convenient way to invest their money directly with Gemini.

“Gemini is continually exploring ways to strengthen the infrastructure underpinning digital asset markets while creating new opportunities for our customers to earn more on their money than more traditional financial products available to retail investors,” said John York, Chief Operating Officer of Gemini.“The Gemini Premium Yield Notes program is designed to accomplish both objectives.”

Gemini intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes for the funding of margin loans callable on short notice, and otherwise as set forth in the registration statement filed with the SEC.

The Gemini Premium Yield Notes program represents an innovative approach to connecting capital providers with demand for trading liquidity within the digital asset ecosystem. By establishing a pool of financing for margin-related activity, Gemini aims to create a more efficient source of capital for its customers while offering eligible participants a yield opportunity.

Additional information about the Notes, including eligibility requirements, minimum investment amounts, investment and redemption procedures, and the risks of investing, is contained in the prospectus included in the registration statement, which investors should read carefully before investing. The registration statement has not yet become effective. No Notes may be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

Important Information

Gemini has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Gemini has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Gemini and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the offering of the Notes and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom; the provision of liquidity for margin trading; expectations regarding our liquidity, capital resources, indebtedness, financing arrangements and ability to obtain additional capital or financing; our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“potential,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“plan,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, among others: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy and generate future profitability; market acceptance of our products and services; our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base and expand our customer base; our ability to develop new products and services and achieve customer adoption of them; our ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals; the success or anticipated timing of any acquisitions, partnerships, or investments that we enter into; the possibility of adverse developments in pending litigation; the risk that the outcome of currently ongoing and potential future regulatory litigation and/or enforcement actions, as well as potential changes in federal or state law, could immediately or subsequently prevent us from offering, or continuing to offer, sports contracts or event contracts altogether; the effects of increased competition in our markets; our ability to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; stock price fluctuations; market conditions across the cryptoeconomy, including crypto price volatility; and general market, political, and economic conditions, including interest rate fluctuations, inflation, tariffs, instability in the global banking system, economic downturns, and other global events, including regional wars and conflicts and government shutdowns. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results is included, or will be included, in our filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Gemini

Gemini (NASDAQ: GEMI) is a crypto and markets company founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto and markets products and services for individuals and institutions. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.

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