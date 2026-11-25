(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) today announced the final November 2026 distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund. The rates, record dates, ex-distribution dates and payment dates are set out below. Purpose Investments is also correcting the record and ex-distribution dates for the U.S. dollar ETF units of BTCY.U, ETHY.U, CROP.U, FLX.U, PYF.U, BND.U, MNU.U and PSU.U. The corrected dates are shown below and replace those in its November 17, 2026 press release. The following table reflects the final distribution amounts for the month of November.

Open-End Fund Ticker

Symbol Final Distribution

per Unit Record

Date Ex-

Distribution

Date Payment

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U US$0.3230 Nov. 27, 2026 Nov. 27, 2026 Dec. 2, 2026 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNY $0.1953 Nov. 26, 2026 Nov. 26, 2026 Dec. 2, 2026 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units PSA $0.0959 Nov. 26, 2026 Nov. 26, 2026 Dec. 2, 2026 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US$0.3116 Nov. 27, 2026 Nov. 27, 2026 Dec. 2, 2026 Monthly

The corrected record and ex-distribution dates for the ETF units listed below are November 27, 2026.

Open-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Previously Announced

Record and Ex-Distribution Date Corrected Record

and Ex-Distribution

Date Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF USD Units BND.U Nov. 26, 2026 Nov. 27, 2026 Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF USD Units BTCY.U Nov. 26, 2026 Nov. 27, 2026 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units CROP.U Nov. 26, 2026 Nov. 27, 2026 Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U Nov. 26, 2026 Nov. 27, 2026 Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U Nov. 26, 2026 Nov. 27, 2026 Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U Nov. 26, 2026 Nov. 27, 2026 Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U Nov. 26, 2026 Nov. 27, 2026 Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF USD Series PYF.U Nov. 26, 2026 Nov. 27, 2026

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.