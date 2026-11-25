Purpose Investments Announces Final November 2026 Distribution Rates For Its Cash Funds And Corrected Record And Ex-Distribution Dates For Select U.S. Dollar ETF Units
|Open-End Fund
| Ticker
Symbol
| Final Distribution
per Unit
| Record
Date
| Ex-
Distribution
Date
| Payment
Date
| Distribution
Frequency
|Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units
|MNU.U
|US$0.3230
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Dec. 2, 2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units
|MNY
|$0.1953
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Dec. 2, 2026
|Monthly
|Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units
|PSA
|$0.0959
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Dec. 2, 2026
|Monthly
|Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units
|PSU.U
|US$0.3116
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Dec. 2, 2026
|Monthly
The corrected record and ex-distribution dates for the ETF units listed below are November 27, 2026.
|Open-End Funds
| Ticker
Symbol
| Previously Announced
Record and Ex-Distribution Date
| Corrected Record
and Ex-Distribution
Date
|Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF USD Units
|BND.U
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF USD Units
|BTCY.U
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units
|CROP.U
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHY.U
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units
|FLX.U
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units
|MNU.U
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units
|PSU.U
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Nov. 27, 2026
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF USD Series
|PYF.U
|Nov. 26, 2026
|Nov. 27, 2026
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
...
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
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