MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thanksgiving, Phoenix Rescue Mission will provide complete holiday meals to 200 Phoenix-area families with support from National Breathe Free and Capitol Breathe Free.

The meals are part of Phoenix Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving For Every Family campaign, which aims to provide complete Thanksgiving meals to 3,000 families across the Valley.

“We are proud to support Phoenix Rescue Mission in its efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to local families in need. Giving back to the communities we serve is an important part of who we are, and we hope this contribution brings comfort, joy, and a sense of togetherness this holiday season,” said Manish Khanna, MD, chief medical director of National Breathe Free.

“Dr Khanna and I really wanted to do something for the local Phoenix area community that is in need of support this holiday season. If we could make even the smallest impact, that is a huge win in our minds. We look forward to continuing to support the community,” said Matthew Ghanem, chairman of National Breathe Free.

About National Breathe Free

National Breathe Free is a clinically driven national network of ear, nose, and throat (ENT), sinus, and allergy clinics built on consistent standards, clinical autonomy, and patient-first care. The organization is committed to supporting high-quality patient care while making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

About Phoenix Rescue Mission

Phoenix Rescue Mission is a nonprofit organization serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness, hunger, and other challenges in the Phoenix area. Through its programs and community partnerships, the Mission provides essential resources and support to those in need.

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