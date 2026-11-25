Dr Jennings speaks at Congressional Briefing

Shared Parenting Congressional Briefing

One Good Dad turns his lemons into lemonade so all Good Dads can take a sip!

- Dr Bernard Wh Jennings, Chairman - Good Dad Act Committee

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings, initiator of Florida's Ethan's Good Dad Act and founder and chairman of the Good Dad Act Committee, urged Congress to increase annual funding for the federal Access and Visitation Grant Program by $40 million, from $10 million to at least $50 million. Jennings presented the request on Nov. 18 at“Fathers, Families and Federal Policies,” a Capitol Hill congressional briefing hosted by the National Council for Equal Shared Parenting as part of its DC Shared Parenting Conference.

Jennings called on Congress to advance the Federal Good Dad Act Family Engagement Proposal through reauthorization of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or related Title IV-D legislation. The proposed increase would help states expand access to mediation, parenting-plan assistance, co-parenting education and supervised visitation when appropriate. Jennings also called for plain-language notices and referrals for both parents when paternity is established or a child-support order is entered, along with better reporting on whether families reach those services.

Jennings said the proposal would give responsible parents“clear information and a lawful pathway to understand and fulfill the broader responsibilities of parenthood.”

Other speakers on the briefing roster included organizer Mark Ludwig of the National Council for Equal Shared Parenting, Fathers Incorporated CEO Kenneth Braswell, family law attorney Mark Reel Jr., Center for Parental Responsibility founder Molly K. Olson and Men's Health Network co-founder Ron Henry. State lawmakers on the roster included Missouri Rep. Jamie Ray Gragg, Pennsylvania Rep. Jamie Flick and Maryland Del. Ric Metzgar.

Jennings turned his experience fighting to stay involved in his son Ethan's life into a legislative campaign. Florida's House Bill 775, which took effect July 1, 2023, recognizes both the mother and the father as natural guardians when an unmarried father has legally established paternity. Under Jennings' leadership, the Good Dad Act Committee has taken that work nationwide, organizing with advocates across multiple states and drawing national coverage for its role in the shared parenting movement. Charity Journal covered the committee's work on Mississippi's 2026 shared parenting reform.

The committee has held more than 163 consecutive Tuesday night meetings, bringing parents together with attorneys, judges, mediators and other professionals to discuss paternity, parenting plans and co-parenting. The meetings take place online Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Donate to the Good Dad Act Committee on GoFundMe to help fund educational materials and legislative outreach. Find Ethan's Good Dad Act on Amazon to read the story behind the movement.

Media contact

Good Dad Act Committee | 786-486-7217 | GoodDadAct | EthansGoodDadAct

Eric Stoller

The New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce

+1 786-486-7217

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Les Brown endorses and supports Dr Bernard Wh Jennings

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Dr Bernard Wh Jennings Urges Congress to Increase Shared Parenting Support by $40 Million News Provided By Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce November 25, 2026, 22:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Movie Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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