Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 26 (ANI): Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened across Tripura ahead of the November 27 municipal elections, with additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel arriving in the state to ensure peaceful and smooth polling. According to police officials, a total of 13 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have arrived in Tripura so far. Of these, one company has been deployed in North Tripura, while three companies have been earmarked for West Tripura. The remaining companies will be distributed among other districts based on security requirements.

Meanwhile, 15 companies of CAPF have already arrived in West Tripura district, including Agartala, and are being utilised for election-related security arrangements and maintaining law and order. Additional companies have also arrived and will be deployed as required. Besides, during the flag march, Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Namit Pathak was seen among the forces, and Additional SP, West Tripura, informed at Agartala Railway Station that CAPF personnel have already arrived at Agartala Railway Station and are being accommodated at various locations, including schools and other available facilities. Their specific deployment locations will be finalised by the respective district authorities based on local security requirements.

As part of the intensified security measures, police and CAPF personnel are conducting flag marches in different parts of the district. Another flag march was also organised in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, while security forces are scheduled to cover the Ramnagar area as well. Apart from flag marches, area domination patrols, mobile patrolling, fixed pickets and naka checking have been intensified at various sensitive locations to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the election period. The police administration has also appealed to voters to participate in the November 27 municipal elections without fear and exercise their constitutional right to vote freely. Officials reiterated that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the municipal elections are conducted in a peaceful, fair and orderly manner across the state. (ANI)