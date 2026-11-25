MENAFN - GetNews) Howell Door Company describes how frayed or slipping garage door cables throw a door out of balance and what Chester County homeowners can safely check on their own.

WEST CHESTER, PA - Nov. 25, 2026 - Howell Door Company, a family-operated garage door company based in West Chester, is encouraging homeowners in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties to check their garage door cables before winter sets in. Freezing temperatures, road salt tracked into garages, and heavier use during the holidays all put extra strain on the lift cables that keep a door level and under control. A cable that frays or snaps can leave a door hanging crooked, jammed in its tracks, or unable to open at all.

The company's garage door cable repair service inspects, removes, and replaces worn or broken lift cables and checks the rest of the system for the underlying cause. Cables work alongside the springs, running from the bottom corners of the door to drums or pulleys above. They carry the door's weight as the springs wind and unwind, keeping both sides rising and lowering at the same rate. Because they are under constant tension, even minor wear can throw off the balance of the whole door.

"Cables don't usually fail on their own," said Mike Batoff, chief operations officer of Howell Door Company. "There's often a reason behind it, like a spring that's worn out, a roller that's binding, or moisture that's been rusting the strands for a while. If you only swap the cable and don't find the cause, you'll likely be dealing with it again."

Homeowners should watch for these warning signs:



Cable strands that look frayed, rusted, kinked, or unwound

Slack or loose cable on one side when the door is closed

A door that rises unevenly or looks tilted as it moves

Jerking, shaking, or a door that stops partway

A cable that has slipped off its drum or pulley A door that feels heavier than usual, or an opener that struggles to lift it

The company offers several safety tips that apply whether or not a homeowner ever calls a technician:



Look, don't touch. Inspect cables visually with the door closed. They are connected to high-tension springs and should never be loosened, pried, or adjusted by hand.

Stop using a crooked door. If the door hangs unevenly, don't run the opener. Forcing it can bend tracks and panels and damage the opener.

Keep clear. Never walk under a door with a suspected cable or spring problem, and keep children and pets away from it.

Watch for moisture and salt. Sweep out slush and road salt that collect near the door. Corrosion at the bottom brackets is a common starting point for cable wear.

Check the balance a few times a year. With the door closed and the opener released, lift the door by hand to about halfway. A balanced door stays roughly in place. Test the auto-reverse. Place a piece of lumber laid flat in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.

"A quick look at the cables when you're already in the garage takes a few seconds," Batoff said. "If one side looks loose or the strands are starting to fray, that's the time to call, before it lets go on a cold morning with the car still inside."

Howell Door Company traces its roots to a small wood door shop in Montgomery County that built doors by hand for local dealers. The company says families and businesses in West Chester have relied on it for more than 80 years, and over that time it grew into a full-service company that installs, repairs, and maintains garage doors. Along with cable repair, it provides garage door installation and replacement, repair, opener service, and spring replacement. Its cable repair process begins with an evaluation of the full system, and after new cables are installed, technicians cycle the door several times to confirm smooth, even travel. Howell works with Clopay, General Doors, Raynor, LiftMaster, Genie, and Artisan Custom Door Works products.

Howell Door Company serves homeowners in West Chester, Malvern, Kennett Square, Newtown Square, King of Prussia, and Radnor Township, along with communities throughout Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

About Howell Door Company

Howell Door Company is a family-operated garage door company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The company began as a wood door shop in Montgomery County and grew into a full-service garage door provider. It offers garage door installation and replacement, garage door repair, opener installation and service, spring replacement, and cable repair, and it works with Clopay, General Doors, Raynor, LiftMaster, Genie, and Artisan Custom Door Works products. Howell Door Company serves homeowners throughout Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.