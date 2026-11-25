MENAFN - GetNews) J Andrews Doors explains how winter temperatures strain garage door openers across the Tri-State area, which warning signs to watch for, and what homeowners can safely check on their own

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Nov. 25, 2026 - J Andrews Doors, a Leetonia-based door company serving Northeastern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia, is encouraging homeowners to pay attention to their garage door openers as cold weather settles over the region. Freezing temperatures make lubricants stiffen, put extra load on opener motors, and can knock safety sensors out of alignment. The company says the first cold snaps of the season are when many openers that were struggling quietly all fall finally stop working.

The company's garage door opener repair service covers residential and commercial openers and diagnoses the full system, including the motor, drive, safety sensors, travel limits, and remote programming. Technicians inspect and diagnose the problem first, and no work starts until the customer agrees to the recommendation. Each repair ends with a final safety check.

"When it gets cold, everything in the system works harder," said Josh Andrews, who leads J Andrews Doors. "Grease thickens, the door gets stiffer, and the opener has to push through all of it. A lot of times the opener gets blamed when the real issue is a spring or something in the door itself, so we look at the whole picture before replacing anything."

Homeowners in Youngstown and across the Tri-State area can watch for these signs that an opener needs attention:



The opener hums, strains, or runs but the door barely moves

The door starts, stops, and reverses for no clear reason

Remotes or keypads that work only up close or only some of the time

Grinding, rattling, or clicking from the motor unit

A door that stops short of fully opening or fully closing An opener that is completely dead even though it has power

The company offers several practical tips homeowners can use whether or not they ever call a technician:



Know the emergency release. Winter storms can knock out power. Learn how the red release cord works so the door can be opened by hand, and only use it with the door fully closed.

Check the sensors. Make sure the small sensors near the bottom of the door are clean, aimed at each other, and free of snow or debris.

Replace remote batteries. Cold weather drains batteries faster, and a weak battery can make a remote seem broken.

Don't keep pressing the button. If the opener strains and the door won't move, stop. A broken spring may be the real cause, and running the motor can damage it. Test the auto-reverse. Place a sturdy object, such as a piece of lumber laid flat, in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.

"If the opener runs and the door doesn't go anywhere, that's a sign to step back," Andrews said. "Pull the plug, keep people away from the door, and have someone check the springs before anyone tries to force it open."

J Andrews Doors was established in 2022. Andrews has worked in the garage door industry since 1995 and leads an experienced, growing team of technicians. The company offers same-day or next-day response on opener repair calls and a one-year written labor warranty. Along with opener repair, it handles residential garage door service, installation, spring and cable repair, seals, tune-ups, and entry, patio, and storm doors, as well as commercial doors, dock equipment, and gates. Its brands include Clopay, ProVia, LiftMaster, Amarr, Wayne Dalton, and Genie.

The company serves homeowners and businesses in Youngstown, Boardman, Austintown, Canfield, Warren, Salem, Columbiana, Leetonia, Lisbon, East Liverpool, Calcutta, Cortland, Akron, and Canton, along with communities in Western Pennsylvania and the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.

About J Andrews Doors

J Andrews Doors is a residential and commercial door company based in Leetonia, Ohio, established in 2022 and led by Josh Andrews, who has worked in the garage door industry since 1995. The company provides garage door service, repair, and installation, opener repair, spring and cable repair, preventative maintenance, entry and patio doors, commercial doors, dock equipment, and gates. It serves homeowners and businesses across Northeastern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia, including Youngstown, Boardman, Canfield, and Warren.