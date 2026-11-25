MENAFN - GetNews) Merchantville Overhead Door Company outlines the warning signs of a failing commercial door and how South Jersey businesses can keep loading docks and service bays safe through the cold months.

CAMDEN, NJ - Nov. 25, 2026 - Merchantville Overhead Door Company, a family-owned door company that has served South Jersey and the Philadelphia area since 1936, is urging business owners and facility managers to have their commercial overhead doors checked as winter weather and the holiday shipping season arrive together. Cold temperatures stiffen seals and put extra load on springs and operators, while warehouses, distribution centers, and auto shops are cycling their doors more than at almost any other time of year. A door that fails now can halt deliveries, leave a building open to the weather, and put employees at risk.

The company's commercial overhead door repair service covers the problems that build up with heavy daily use: broken springs, damaged tracks, worn rollers, operator failures, and damage from forklifts and trucks. Commercial doors are larger and heavier than residential garage doors and may open and close dozens of times in a single shift. Every cycle adds wear, and winter tends to expose the weak points.

"Most of the commercial door failures we see in winter didn't start in winter," said Edward Hermanns of Merchantville Overhead Door Company. "A spring has been wearing for months, or a section got bumped by a forklift back in the summer. The cold just pushes it over the edge, and it always seems to happen on the busiest day of the week."

Facility managers should watch for these warning signs:



A door that moves slowly, jerks, or stops partway

Loud grinding, popping, or banging during operation

A door that sits crooked or leaves a gap at one side when closed

Bent track sections or dented panels from vehicle contact

Frayed or loose lift cables

An operator that runs without moving the door, or reverses when nothing is in the way Daylight, drafts, or water coming in around damaged seals

The company offers several safety tips that apply whether or not a business ever calls for service:



Stop using a damaged door. Running a door that is off track or out of balance can bend more sections and damage the operator.

Keep people out from under moving doors. Make it a rule that no one walks or drives under a door until it is fully open.

Leave springs and cables alone. They are under high tension and can cause serious injury if handled without the right tools and training.

Test the safety devices. Photo eyes and reversing edges should stop and reverse the door when something is in its path.

Clear snow and ice from the threshold. A bottom seal frozen to the ground can strain the operator and tear the seal when the door is raised. Mark the door zone. Floor striping, bollards, and good lighting help drivers avoid striking doors and tracks.

"We tell facility managers to make the door part of their regular walk-through," Hermanns said. "Listen to it, watch it go up and down, look at the cables. Scheduling a repair on a Tuesday morning costs a lot less in lost time than a door that's stuck open overnight in January."

Merchantville Overhead Door Company was started in 1936 by brothers Theodore and Henry Hermanns, and the Hermanns family has continued to run the business through four generations. Along with commercial repair, the company installs commercial overhead doors and operators, high-performance doors, loading dock equipment, and gate operators, and it provides residential garage door repair, installation, spring replacement, and opener service. It works with Raynor, Clopay, LiftMaster, Genie, and Artisan Custom Doors products, and the company lists its hours as open 24/7.

The company serves businesses and homeowners in Camden, Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, Merchantville, Moorestown, Mount Laurel, Marlton, Pennsauken, Collingswood, and Voorhees, along with communities across Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester counties and in Philadelphia.

About Merchantville Overhead Door Company

Merchantville Overhead Door Company is a family-owned garage door and commercial door company based in Camden, New Jersey. Founded in 1936 by brothers Theodore and Henry Hermanns, the company is now in its fourth generation of family leadership. It provides commercial overhead door repair and installation, operator service, high-performance doors, loading dock equipment, gate operators, and residential garage door repair and installation. The company serves Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey, as well as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.