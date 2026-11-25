MENAFN - GetNews) Miller Garage Door explains the situations that call for emergency garage door service, how to stay safe while waiting for help, and how Triad homeowners can head off a breakdown before Thanksgiving travel

GREENSBORO, NC - Nov. 25, 2026 - Miller Garage Door, a locally owned garage door company based in Greensboro, is reminding Triad homeowners what to do when a garage door fails without warning. With Thanksgiving travel next week, colder nights arriving across the Piedmont, and garages filling up with holiday storage, a door that is stuck open or won't lift can quickly become a safety and security problem. The company says knowing which situations need immediate help, and which steps to avoid, can keep a stressful evening from turning into an injury or a bigger repair.

The company's emergency garage door service responds to doors stuck open or closed, broken springs, and snapped cables. Its trucks carry common parts so that most repairs can be finished on the first visit. If a full repair needs a second trip, the crew secures the door in the meantime so the home is not left open overnight.

"Most emergency calls start the same way. Somebody hears a bang, or the door goes up halfway and stops, and now the car is stuck inside or the house is wide open," said David Miller, owner of Miller Garage Door. "My first job on those calls is to make the door safe. Then we walk the homeowner through what broke and why before we fix it."

Homeowners in Greensboro and across the Triad should treat these situations as urgent:



A door stuck open, leaving the garage or home unsecured

A door that won't open with a vehicle needed for work, school, or travel

A loud bang followed by a door that won't lift, often a broken spring

A cable hanging loose or a door that is crooked in its tracks

A door that has come partly off its rollers or tracks A door that slams shut or drops quickly when the opener is released

Miller noted that many emergencies show early hints, such as new grinding noises, a door that hesitates, or a cable that looks frayed. Having those looked at before a holiday trip is usually simpler than dealing with a failure the morning of departure.

The company offers several safety tips for homeowners facing a garage door problem, whether or not they call for service:



Stop pressing the button. Running the opener on a broken or jammed door can burn out the motor, bend the door, or pull it off its tracks.

Stay out from under the door. A door with a broken spring or cable can drop without warning. Keep children and pets away.

Don't touch springs, cables, or bottom brackets. These parts are under high tension and can cause serious injury.

Be careful with the emergency release. Pulling the release cord on an open door with a broken spring can let it crash down. Use it only with the door closed unless a technician advises otherwise.

Secure the home. If the door is stuck open, lock the interior door from the garage into the house and move valuables out of sight. Test the safety reverse once things are fixed. Lay a piece of lumber flat in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.

"People want to help themselves, and I respect that, but springs and cables are not a do-it-yourself job," Miller said. "If the door is stuck, leave it where it is, keep everyone clear, and call. That's the safest thing you can do."

Miller Garage Door was established in 2024 and is owner-operated, with David Miller working directly on customer jobs. Miller learned the trade under a mentor in the garage door industry before starting the company. The company emphasizes clear communication and upfront estimates before work begins. It works with Clopay doors and LiftMaster, Genie, and Chamberlain openers and offers emergency service 24 hours a day.

Miller Garage Door provides emergency service to homeowners in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Summerfield, Oak Ridge, Burlington, Reidsville, Kernersville, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Brown Summit, and Thomasville.

About Miller Garage Door

Miller Garage Door is a locally owned, owner-operated garage door company in Greensboro, North Carolina, established in 2024 by owner David Miller. The company provides garage door installation, repair, maintenance, opener installation, spring replacement, cable repair, panel replacement, and 24/7 emergency garage door service. It works with Clopay garage doors and LiftMaster, Genie, and Chamberlain openers. Miller Garage Door serves homeowners across the Triad, including Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Summerfield, Oak Ridge, and Burlington.