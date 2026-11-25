MENAFN - GetNews) MN Garage Door Service explains what a garage door tune-up covers, the warning signs to watch for, and simple checks Twin Cities homeowners can do before temperatures drop below zero

MAPLE GROVE, MN - Nov. 25, 2026 - MN Garage Door Service, a Twin Cities garage door company serving Maple Grove and the surrounding metro, is encouraging homeowners to schedule a garage door tune-up and full system inspection before Minnesota's coldest weeks arrive. Subzero mornings put extra stress on springs, cables, and openers, and many households rely on the garage as their main entrance all winter. The company says small problems that go unnoticed in the fall, such as a worn roller or a loose bracket, are often the ones that leave a door stuck when the temperature bottoms out.

The company's garage door tune-up and full system inspection covers the parts that keep a door moving safely. Technicians inspect springs, cables, rollers, hinges, and tracks for wear and alignment, lubricate moving parts, adjust spring and cable tension, tighten loose hardware, and test the auto-reverse sensors and emergency release. The goal is to catch wear early so a door doesn't fail on a frozen morning.

"Cold is hard on every part of a garage door," said Nic Levin, co-founder and CEO of MN Garage Door Service. "Metal contracts, old grease gets thick, and the opener has to work harder to move the same door. A tune-up in November is about finding the part that's already on its way out, before it decides to quit at six in the morning in January."

Homeowners in Maple Grove and across the metro can watch for these signs that a door needs attention before winter:



Squeaking, grinding, or popping sounds as the door moves

A door that moves slowly, shakes, or hesitates partway up

Rollers that wobble, are cracked, or don't turn freely in the track

Loose bolts or brackets along the tracks or hinges

Frayed cables or a door that sits unevenly when closed A door that reverses on its own or fails the safety reverse test

Levin noted that the company recommends a tune-up at least once a year, and that fall is a practical time to do it because the inspection can catch problems before snow and ice make them harder to manage.

MN Garage Door Service offers several tips that apply whether or not a homeowner ever schedules a visit:



Use the right lubricant. A garage-door or silicone-based lubricant on hinges, rollers, and springs works better in the cold than heavy grease, which stiffens. Don't grease the tracks themselves.

Keep the threshold clear. Shovel and chip away snow and ice where the door meets the floor. A bottom seal frozen to the concrete can tear or strain the opener.

Don't force a frozen door. If the door won't lift, stop pressing the button and free the bottom edge before trying again.

Test the safety reverse. Lay a piece of lumber flat in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it. Leave springs and cables to a technician. They are under high tension and can cause serious injury if adjusted without proper tools.

"The lumber test takes thirty seconds and tells you whether the most important safety feature on the door is working," Levin said. "If it doesn't reverse, don't wait for the tune-up. Call."

MN Garage Door Service handles garage door repair, installation, openers, spring and cable replacement, roller and hardware replacement, and tune-ups for homeowners and business owners. The company is open 24 hours a day and offers emergency repairs. It says its technicians receive ongoing training, and customers receive a link on the day of the appointment to track their technician in real time. The company also offers warranty coverage on its services and parts.

MN Garage Door Service serves Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Plymouth, Brooklyn Park, Osseo, Champlin, Golden Valley, Minnetonka, Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Roseville, and many other communities across the Twin Cities metro.

About MN Garage Door Service

MN Garage Door Service is a garage door company serving homeowners and businesses in Maple Grove and across the Twin Cities metro. Co-founded by CEO Nic Levin, the company provides garage door repair, installation, opener service, spring and cable replacement, roller and hardware replacement, and tune-ups with full system inspections. It is open 24 hours a day, offers emergency repairs, and provides warranty coverage on services and parts. The company serves communities including Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Plymouth, and Edina.