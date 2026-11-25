(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai, China - November 25 , 2026 A candle filter Unlike conventional cartridge filtration, where contaminants are primarily retained within or on the filter element, cake filtration uses the accumulated solids as an active separation medium. This mechanism makes industrial candle filters suitable for applications requiring fine particle retention, valuable solid recovery, and controlled solid-liquid separation. 1. How Does the Filter Cake Form Inside a Candle Filter? The formation of a filter cake is a progressive process involving particle retention, particle interaction, and the development of a porous solid layer. 1.1 Initial Filtration: Particle Retention on the Filter Media A typical candle filter consists of multiple cylindrical filter elements installed inside a sealed pressure vessel. Each element generally includes:

A supporting internal cartridge structure.

A filter cloth or other selected filtration medium.

Internal channels for collecting filtrate. Connections to a common filtrate collection system. When the suspension enters the vessel, liquid flows toward the external surfaces of the candle elements. The liquid passes through the filter cloth and enters the internal channels, while suspended particles are retained on the outside surface. During the initial filtration stage, the filter cloth performs most of the particle retention. However, the filter media is not the only factor determining the final separation performance. As more particles accumulate, the developing cake becomes increasingly important. 1.2 Particle Bridging: The Beginning of Cake Formation At the beginning of filtration, some particles may be smaller than the nominal openings in the filter media. Rather than passing through indefinitely, particles can accumulate around the openings and form particle bridges. This process is influenced by:

Particle size distribution.

Particle shape and morphology.

Surface characteristics.

Particle concentration.

Filter cloth construction. Liquid viscosity and operating pressure. Once an initial particle layer develops, subsequent particles are increasingly captured by the accumulated solids rather than relying exclusively on the original filter cloth. This is the transition from conventional surface retention to cake filtration. 1.3 Cake Growth: Developing a Secondary Filtration Layer As filtration continues, additional particles accumulate on the existing cake. The cake gradually becomes thicker and provides additional resistance to liquid flow. A simplified representation of the process is: Suspension → Filter Media → Developing Filter Cake → Accumulated Cake → Clarified Filtrate The cake acts as a porous structure containing interconnected flow channels. Particles larger than the effective openings in this structure are retained, while the liquid continues to pass through. Depending on particle characteristics, the cake may also capture particles smaller than the initial media openings. This explains why a candle filter can achieve a finer effective separation after cake formation than during the initial filtration period. However, the actual performance depends on cake structure, particle characteristics, and operating conditions. Cake formation does not guarantee a specific absolute filtration rating. 2. What Happens to Filtration Resistance as the Cake Becomes Thicker? Cake thickness directly influences hydraulic resistance. As the cake grows, liquid must travel through a progressively thicker porous layer. The resistance to flow therefore increases. This relationship can be understood through Darcy's Law. 2.1 Darcy's Law in Cake Filtration For pressure-driven filtration, the volumetric flow rate can be expressed using a simplified Darcy-based relationship: Q = A × ΔP / [μ × (Rm + Rc)] Where:

Symbol Definition Unit Q Volumetric filtrate flow rate m³/s A Effective filtration area m² ΔP Pressure difference across the filtration system Pa μ Dynamic viscosity of the liquid Pa·s Rm Resistance of the filter medium m−¹ Rc Resistance of the filter cake m−¹

The total filtration resistance consists of two primary components:

Filter medium resistance.Filter cake resistance.

During the initial filtration stage, medium resistance is relatively important.

As the cake accumulates, cake resistance becomes an increasingly significant part of the total resistance.

For a simplified incompressible cake model:

Rc = α × W / A

Where:



α represents the specific cake resistance.

W represents the dry mass of accumulated solids. A represents the effective filtration area.

This equation illustrates an important engineering relationship: increasing the mass of retained solids increases cake resistance when the other variables remain constant.

In actual industrial applications, specific cake resistance may change with pressure because many industrial particles form compressible cakes.

2.2 Why Does Increasing Pressure Not Always Increase Filtration Capacity?

A common misconception in industrial filtration is that higher operating pressure always produces proportionally higher throughput.

This is not necessarily true.

For relatively incompressible particles, increasing pressure can increase the driving force for liquid flow.

However, compressible particles may deform under higher pressure.

The resulting cake can become denser, reducing pore volume and permeability.

Examples of potentially compressible solids include:



Biological biomass.

Fine mineral particles.

Certain organic precipitates.

Fine chemical reaction residues. Some polymeric suspensions.

Consequently, increasing pressure may simultaneously increase the driving force and increase cake resistance.

Engineers should evaluate both effects when determining the appropriate operating pressure.

2.3 The Relationship Between Cake Porosity and Permeability

Cake porosity describes the proportion of void space within the accumulated solid layer.

Higher porosity generally provides more space for liquid movement.

Lower porosity typically increases hydraulic resistance.

Particle size, particle-size distribution, shape, surface properties, and compression behavior all influence cake porosity.

For example, a suspension containing predominantly fine particles may produce a densely packed cake with relatively small flow channels.

A suspension containing larger, more uniformly distributed particles may produce a more permeable structure.

This is why two liquids containing the same concentration of suspended solids can exhibit significantly different filtration performance.

The solid concentration alone is insufficient for accurate equipment sizing.

3. How Does VITHY's Candle Filter Control the Cake Filtration Process?

VITHY's VZTF Automatic Self-cleaning Candle Filter

Its operating sequence is designed to control the development of the cake and remove accumulated solids when the filtration cycle reaches its predefined endpoint.

3.1 Stage One: Feed and Pre-Coating

The suspension is pumped into the filter vessel.

During pre-filtration, liquid passes through the filter cloth and enters the porous internal cartridge structure.

The filtrate is initially returned to the feed side through a circulation arrangement until the required filter cake or pre-coating layer has formed.

This stage is particularly useful when the process requires a controlled initial filtration layer.

Pre-coating can also be incorporated using suitable filter aids, such as:



Diatomite.

Perlite.

Activated carbon.

Cellulose. Other process-compatible filter aids.

The selection of a filter aid depends on the required separation performance, chemical compatibility, and downstream product requirements.

3.2 Stage Two: Normal Filtration

Once the required filtration condition is achieved, the filtrate is directed to the next process unit.

The liquid continues passing through the filter media and accumulated cake.

As additional solids are retained, cake thickness increases.

The system can monitor operating conditions through pressure transmitters and other optional instruments.

The filtration cycle can be controlled according to a predefined pressure differential or operating time.

A pressure-based endpoint is generally more directly related to increasing filtration resistance, while a time-based endpoint provides a predictable operating sequence.

The appropriate control strategy depends on feed consistency and process requirements.

3.3 Stage Three: Feed Interruption and Residual Liquid Discharge

When the cake reaches its specified operating condition, the control system stops feeding.

The remaining liquid inside the vessel is discharged according to the equipment configuration.

This step helps prepare the system for cake removal.

For applications involving valuable solids, controlling residual liquid is important because it influences product recovery and the moisture content of the discharged cake.

3.4 Stage Four: Pulse Backblowing

Compressed air, nitrogen, or saturated steam can be used as a backblowing medium, subject to process compatibility and equipment design.

The cleaning medium enters the internal side of the candle elements and creates a reverse pressure pulse.

This reverses the normal filtration direction.

The reverse flow helps detach the accumulated cake from the external surface of the filter cloth.

The released solids then fall toward the bottom of the vessel.

Backblowing pressure, duration, and sequence must be established according to cake properties, filter media limitations, and mechanical design requirements.

Excessive pressure or unsuitable pulse settings can damage filter media or reduce operating reliability.

3.5 Stage Five: Automatic Cake Discharge

After the cake has detached, the bottom discharge valve opens.

The accumulated solids are discharged from the vessel.

Depending on the process, the recovered material may be sent to further processing, washing, drying, or disposal.

The system then returns to its initial operating condition for the next filtration cycle.

VITHY's VZTF system integrates these operations through PLC-based automatic control.

4. How Do Filter Cake Properties Affect Filtration Performance?

Understanding cake characteristics is essential when designing an industrial candle filtration system.

Three properties deserve particular attention.

Cake Property Effect on Filtration Engineering Consideration Cake thickness Greater thickness increases flow resistance Establish an appropriate cleaning endpoint Cake porosity Higher porosity generally improves permeability Evaluate particle morphology and packing Cake compressibility Compression can reduce permeability under pressure Test performance at different pressures

4.1 Cake Thickness and Filtration Cycle Duration

A thicker cake generally increases the amount of solids retained during one filtration cycle.

However, excessive cake growth can result in high pressure differential and reduced filtrate flow.

The optimum cake thickness is therefore a balance between solids-holding capacity and acceptable filtration resistance.

4.2 Cake Compressibility and Pressure Selection

When particles deform under pressure, the cake structure becomes more compact.

This may reduce the available flow channels and increase specific cake resistance.

For compressible materials, filtration testing at multiple pressure levels is recommended.

A suitable operating pressure should provide adequate throughput without causing excessive cake compaction.

4.3 Cake Washing and Product Recovery

Some industrial processes require recovered solids to meet specific purity requirements.

For example, catalyst recovery may involve soluble impurities retained within the cake.

In these applications, cake washing introduces a compatible washing liquid to displace or dissolve unwanted substances.

Washing performance depends on:



Cake permeability.

Washing liquid properties.

Cake thickness.

Washing volume.

Flow distribution. Solute diffusion and displacement mechanisms.

Uniform cake structure is important because channeling can allow washing liquid to bypass portions of the accumulated solids.

VITHY's VZTF candle filter supports filter cake washing as one of its available process functions.

5. How Does Cake Filtration Differ from Conventional Cartridge Filtration?

Although both technologies use filter media to separate suspended particles, their operating mechanisms and maintenance requirements differ.

Comparison Candle Cake Filtration Conventional Cartridge Filtration Main retention mechanism Filter media plus accumulated cake Filter media Solids accumulation External cake formation On or within cartridge media Cleaning method Reverse pulse or backblowing Usually cartridge replacement or specific cleaning Solid recovery Designed for cake discharge Generally limited Cake washing Can be integrated Generally not a primary function Operating configuration Enclosed pressure vessel Depends on housing design Suitable applications High-solids separation and solid recovery General liquid clarification and polishing

The distinction is important when selecting equipment.

If the process requires valuable solid recovery, cake washing, or controlled dry cake discharge, a candle filter may provide advantages.

If the process mainly requires low-concentration polishing, a conventional cartridge filter may be simpler and more economical.

Neither technology is universally superior. The correct selection depends on the process objective.

6. What Parameters Should Engineers Test Before Selecting a Candle Filter?

A reliable filtration design should be based on representative process data rather than nominal flow rate alone.

The following parameters should be evaluated:

Test Parameter Engineering Purpose Particle-size distribution Determines the required filtration media Suspended solids concentration Estimates cake accumulation rate Liquid viscosity Determines hydraulic resistance Cake permeability Predicts achievable filtration throughput Cake compressibility Evaluates pressure sensitivity Filtrate quality Confirms separation performance Cake moisture Evaluates solid recovery requirements Chemical composition Determines material compatibility Operating temperature Influences liquid properties and material selection

Laboratory filtration tests can help determine specific cake resistance and identify suitable operating conditions.

Pilot testing is particularly useful when feed composition varies or the process involves valuable recovered solids.

7. VITHY VZTF Candle Filter: Technical Configuration

VITHY's published VZTF product specifications provide the following equipment ranges:

Technical Parameter Published Specification Filtration area 1–200 m² Filtration rating 1–1000 μm Standard design pressure 0.6 MPa / 1.0 MPa Higher pressure Customizable Filter cloth PP, PET, PPS, PVDF, PTFE, etc. Filter cartridge SS304, SS316L, FRPP, PVDF Housing materials SS304, SS316L, SS2205, carbon steel and other options Maximum operating temperature Up to 260°C, depending on configuration Control system Siemens PLC

These are published equipment specifications, not universal operating guarantees.

Actual filtration capacity depends on feed viscosity, particle concentration, cake characteristics, filtration rating, and operating conditions.

Material and temperature compatibility should be verified for the complete equipment assembly.

Frequently Asked QuestionsQ1: Why does a candle filter become more efficient after cake formation?

The accumulated cake provides an additional particle-retention layer. Its porous structure can capture particles that may pass through the original filter media during initial filtration.

Q2: Does a thicker filter cake always improve filtration accuracy?

Not necessarily. A thicker cake may improve particle retention, but it also increases hydraulic resistance. Excessive cake thickness can reduce flow rate and increase filtration cycle time.

Q3: What happens if the filter cake becomes too compact?

A compact cake has lower permeability and higher flow resistance. This can cause differential pressure to increase and filtrate flow to decrease.

Q4: Can a candle filter wash the accumulated filter cake?

Yes. VITHY's VZTF candle filter supports cake washing. The washing process must be designed according to the chemical properties of the retained solids and the required product purity.

Q5: How is the filter cake removed automatically?

The system stops feeding, prepares the vessel for cleaning, and introduces a controlled reverse pulse through the candle elements. The detached cake falls into the lower discharge section and is removed through the discharge valve.

Cake filtration is the central operating mechanism that allows industrial candle filters to combine fine particle separation with controlled solid recovery.

The process begins with particle retention on the filter media, followed by particle bridging and progressive cake formation. As the cake develops, it becomes an additional filtration layer but also introduces increasing hydraulic resistance.

For engineers, the key design challenge is balancing filtration accuracy, cake permeability, operating pressure, and cleaning frequency.

VITHY's VZTF Automatic Self-cleaning Candle Filter integrates these principles into an enclosed filtration system with pre-coating, cake washing, automatic backblowing, and solids discharge capabilities.

Need to evaluate cake filtration for your process?

Contact VITHY's engineering team with your liquid composition, suspended solids concentration, particle-size distribution, viscosity, and required filtration capacity.

VITHY can evaluate the appropriate filter media, filtration area, operating conditions, and cake discharge configuration for your application.

About Us

Focusing on fluid filtration since 2013, Shanghai Vithy Filter System Co., Ltd. is a leading filter system design and manufacturing enterprise in China. Vithy R&D center is located in Shanghai, and manufacturing bases are located in Shanghai and Jiangxi.