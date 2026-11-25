MENAFN - GetNews)On November 24, coinciding with Thailand's Loy Krathong Festival, Moutai Night made its debut in Bangkok. More than 130 distinguished guests gathered for this special occasion, including Korn Dabbaransi, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and President of the Thai-Chinese Friendship Association, alongside representatives from Thailand's political and business communities, Moutai distributors, Chinese associations and chambers of commerce, and local media. The elegant gathering brought the brewing heritage of the Chishui River Valley into dialogue with the folk traditions along the Chao Phraya River, creating a vivid picture of mutual understanding and shared friendship.

Upon entering the banquet venue, guests were welcomed by the exhibition, Encounter Moutai: A Century-Old Legend of Brewing, a visual journey showcasing the rich heritage of Jiang-flavor baijiu and the wisdom of traditional Chinese brewing. The exhibition drew guests in to pause and explore the stories behind Moutai. Cocktails infused with local Thai ingredients, including lemongrass, coconut and tropical fruits, offered a familiar yet distinctive way for local consumers to experience Moutai's diverse expressions. A range of engaging activities, including Moutai tastings and DIY krathong-making, further enriched the evening. Together, the exhibition, tasting and interactive experiences created an immersive journey of discovery, appreciation and exchange, transforming an elegant evening into a cultural dialogue that could be experienced, shared and felt.

Set against the backdrop of Loy Krathong, Moutai Night brought together the aesthetic sensibilities shaped by the two rivers, allowing them to transcend geographical boundaries and resonate through an exchange of traditions. Traditionally believed to date back to the Sukhothai Kingdom, Loy Krathong is a Thai festival dedicated to paying respect to the Goddess of Water. People craft krathong floats using banana leaves as a base, adorned with flowers and candles, to express gratitude for the waters that sustain all life and offering prayers for health and good fortune in the year ahead. A Moutai-themed krathong was gently set afloat, bringing the brewing heritage of the Chishui River into harmony with the festive spirit of the Chao Phraya. The Chishui River flows through the valleys of southwestern China, where its distinctive water, soil and climatic conditions, together with a unique microbial ecosystem, nurture Moutai's enduring brewing craftsmanship. The Chao Phraya flows through the fertile landscape of Bangkok, sustaining a tradition of gratitude and reverence for nature. Though their landscapes and local customs differ, the two rivers share a philosophy of harmony between humanity and nature. This resonance is reflected in the lights drifting across the water and echoed in the distinctive, lingering Jiang-aroma of Moutai.

Moutai began exporting to Southeast Asia as early as the 1950s. As Jiang-flavor baijiu gradually found its way into Thailand's mainstream consumer market, the iconic Chinese spirit has witnessed the deepening ties between China and Thailand. In 2018, Kweichow Moutai was included in the pilot program for mutual recognition and protection of geographical indication (GI) products under the China-Thailand“3+3” cooperation framework. In September 2026, China and Thailand further strengthened exchanges on intellectual property, advancing the pilot program and opening up new opportunities for economic and trade cooperation, as well as mutual learning and recognition between brands in both countries.

The vitality of China-Thailand economic and trade cooperation is deeply rooted in Thailand's geographical and cultural connections. As a significant crossroads of civilizations along the Maritime Silk Road and a thriving hub of Chinese business networks, Thailand offers a distinctive landscape for cultural exchange and commercial collaboration. These unique characteristics have made Thailand a strategic market for Moutai's internationalization and a showcase for the brand's evolution from“going global” to“integrating locally.” Here, Moutai is exploring a consumer-centric approach under its“C-oriented” strategy, while seeking a cultural narrative that resonates with local traditions and values. Through a series of initiatives, including the themed dinner“The Mou-Velous Key: Co-Brewing the East,” regular tasting sessions for distributors, and visits to Guizhou by Thai representatives to explore Moutai's origins, the brand has continued to bring Jiang-aroma baijiu culture to the banks of the Chao Phraya. This Moutai Night marks a further step in putting Moutai's comprehensive consumer-centric strategy into practice, using the setting of a traditional Thai festival to explore deeper forms of local brand expression.

The fragrance of Jiang-aroma travels across mountains and seas, while the lights drifting along the river carry a shared sense of connection. This celebration, rooted in the gifts of land and water and the spirit of craftsmanship, is both an assured expression of a Chinese brand on the global stage and a vivid testament to mutual appreciation between Chinese and Thai cultures and closer ties between their peoples. Moutai will continue to deepen its international brand narrative through stronger artistic and emotional resonance, contributing a new chapter to the enduring friendship between China and Thailand.

About Kweichow Moutai:

A Global Leader in Premium Baijiu and Chinese Spirits Culture.

Rooted in centuries of tradition and craftsmanship, Kweichow Moutai is renowned for its distinctive flavor, exceptional quality, and rich cultural heritage. As a leading Chinese baijiu brand, Moutai continues to bring the essence of Chinese spirits culture to consumers around the world.