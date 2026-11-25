(MENAFN- GetNews) Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China-November 25, 2026 In the third week of November (13–19), China's phosphorus and silicone chains diverged. Yellow phosphorus fell RMB 600/t after two failed rally attempts, phosphoric acid held at RMB 8,400/t for a third week, and silicone DMC posted a sixth consecutive decline — 11.15% down since mid-October. The two chains no longer call for the same negotiation rhythm.

Product Latest (RMB/t) WoW Yellow phosphorus (national avg.) 27,600 −600 (−2.13%) Phosphoric acid, 85% thermal, E. China ex-works 8,400 0.00% Phosphoric acid, 85% wet-process, SW China 7,650–7,700 0.00% Silicone DMC 12,750 −550 (weekly avg. −3.71%) Sulphur (imported granular) 5,000 −200 (−3.85%) Propylene oxide 10,200 −6.42% n-Butanol 7,300 −7.20%

Phosphorus: supply is not the issue — buyers are. Spot inventory remains tight, but buyers resist high offers and thermal-acid units have cut rates. At an estimated cost near RMB 23,824/t, producers still earn roughly RMB 4,000/t of gross margin — there is room below, and one week of decline is not a confirmed floor. The rally that began in September failed its second test in early November; the market has now shifted to shipment resistance, a change of trend rather than a pause.

Phosphoric acid is the opposite case: three straight weeks at RMB 8,400/t ex-works in East China, with all five regional markets flat. Supply is doing the work — overall operating rates at 49.91%, wet-process purified acid at 51.79% (down 1.21 points), as producers cut output rather than chase volume on price, with firm LFP demand underneath. Costs falling while prices hold means margins here are quietly recovering.

Silicone: six weeks down, still accelerating. From RMB 14,350/t in mid-October to 12,750/t now — RMB 1,600/t, or 11.15%, with the weekly decline widening from −0.14% to −3.71%. October's entire gain has been erased, plus another RMB 500. Soft end-use demand has some producers bidding for orders; weaker methanol removes cost support; year-end cash-flow pressure keeps converters on hand-to-mouth buying. Producers are holding at 60–65% operating rates on mid-to-low inventories, defending price with output cuts. Note the gap: list prices of RMB 13,500–14,200/t against a RMB 12,750/t transaction level — list is not transaction.

Alcohols and PO fell harder than phosphorus. In week 46, n-butanol reached RMB 7,300/t (−7.20%), propylene oxide 10,200/t (−6.42%), isooctanol −7.14% — all steeper than yellow phosphorus. On theoretical consumption, a RMB 500/t drop in alcohols cuts TIBP cost by about RMB 420/t, while RMB 600/t off yellow phosphorus moves it only about RMB 70/t; for TCPP, roughly RMB 370/t comes from propylene oxide. TIBP tracks alcohols, TCPP tracks PO, and only phosphorous acid genuinely tracks yellow phosphorus — negotiating each grade on its own cost driver beats treating "phosphorus-based" as one basket.

Exports: the rebate removal hit margin, not demand. Per SCI99, primary-form polysiloxane exports reached 437,000 t in the first nine months of 2026, up 4.06% year-on-year, while the export rebate was withdrawn from 1 April 2026, producing a front-loaded year. Overseas demand has not collapsed — export margin has. With landed cost structurally higher, competition shifts back to documentation, batch consistency and consolidation service.

Three notes for buyers

Split the two chains phosphorus, costs are easing while prices hold — ask for longer validity. On silicone, six weeks of accelerating declines favour weekly pricing.Track transaction, not list DMC list-to-transaction gap of RMB 750–1,450/t means budgeting off list prices overstates cost.For phosphorous acid, judge batch consistency quotes for the same grade run from RMB 7,000 to 35,000/t, a five-fold spread driven by specification, process route and paperwork. The real question is whether the batch arriving in three months matches the COA qualified in January.

Next week: whether yellow phosphorus tenders hold RMB 27,700/t (near-term range 27,400–27,800); dry-season power tariffs and output cuts support costs, but with no demand growth the likely path is "slow to fall, unable to rise"; light winter stocking points to little rebound before December.

Data note Prices from SCI99 weekly reports on phosphoric acid & phosphate salts and silicone DMC (13–19 Nov 2026, public abstracts and price pages), the SMM phosphorus weekly (20 Nov), Longzhong's daily, and SunSirs week 46. All prices tax-inclusive references; transactions follow signed contracts. Cost conversions are stoichiometric estimates. Market commentary — not investment advice, not an offer.

About Bayee Chemical Bayee Chemical supplies phosphorus-based and silicone intermediates to export markets — phosphorous acid, polyphosphoric acid, TIBP, TCPP, triethyl phosphate, and DMC, D4, dimethyl silicone fluid, 107 gum: more than 40 grades. We coordinate supply across audited production sites, ship every lot with COA and SDS, and support destination-market compliance and export documentation. Contact us for pricing, samples or a batch COA.

About us

Twenty-five years ago, we embarked on our journey with deep respect and passion on Phosphorus based products, including Agrochemicals (Phosphorous Acid, Polyphosphoric Acid, NBPT, DMPP, etc.), Fire Retardants (TCPP, TEP, TMP, TBEP, TIBP, TDCPP, etc.). Under trustable operation and great supports from strategic factories, we've been supplying to stable international customers by which we've built up strong reputation and win great honors from worldwide, Hangzhou Bayee Chemical stands at a new global starting point.