When industry professionals ask this question, one name stands above all others: the China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF). As the largest and most comprehensive medical exhibition in China, CMEF serves as a vital meeting point for the global healthcare community. Held twice a year in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the spring edition consistently draws over 4,000 exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the world, covering everything from high-end imaging and surgical robotics to in-vitro diagnostics and rehabilitation devices.

This year's spring CMEF will take place at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center from April 9 to 12. With an exhibition area exceeding 300,000 square meters, the venue becomes a microcosm of the entire medical device industry. Attendees can explore innovations across all sectors, attend academic forums, and establish partnerships that span the supply chain. For anyone involved in healthcare manufacturing, distribution, or clinical practice, CMEF is the indispensable gateway to the Chinese market and a barometer of global industry trends.

Among the many distinguished exhibitors, Shanghai Wanyu Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. stands out as a specialized manufacturer dedicated to operating room solutions. The company focuses on three core product categories: surgical lights, operating tables, and medical pendants. These products are critical to modern surgical environments—precision-engineered surgical lights ensure optimal visualization during procedures; advanced operating tables offer stability and flexibility for diverse surgical disciplines; and medical pendants efficiently manage gas, electricity, and cables, enhancing both safety and workflow in the OR. With years of experience and a commitment to quality, Shanghai Wanyu has earned a solid reputation among domestic and international clients alike.

Visitors interested in high-quality operating room equipment will find Shanghai Wanyu at booth 5.1Y15. Located in Hall 5.1, this booth is positioned within a section of the fair that typically features medical devices, surgical instruments, and hospital infrastructure products. The booth number follows CMEF's systematic layout, making it easy to locate. The company's team will be on hand to demonstrate product features, discuss customization options, and share insights on how their equipment can support efficient and safe surgical workflows.

CMEF is not merely a trade show; it reflects the complexity and sophistication of the medical device industry. The fair's vast product categories, from basic consumables to large-scale capital equipment, mirror the meticulous classification systems that manufacturers and hospitals rely on for supply chain management. For a specialized manufacturer like Shanghai Wanyu, exhibiting at CMEF provides an opportunity to connect with hospital decision-makers, distributors, and surgical professionals who seek reliable operating room solutions. The event also serves as a platform to showcase innovations—whether it is LED surgical lighting with advanced color rendering, motorized operating tables with intuitive controls, or modular pendant systems designed for streamlined installation.

For attendees planning their CMEF itinerary, marking booth 5.1Y15 is highly recommended. The show runs from April 9 to 12 at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center, and visiting this booth offers a chance to see firsthand how dedicated engineering can enhance the operating room environment.

About us

Shanghai Wanyu Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the sale of medical equipment, focusing on the marketing of operating room equipment, including operating lights, operating tables, and medical pendants. The whole line of products are sold all over the world, and we have exclusive agency partners in many countries in Europe and America.