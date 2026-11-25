TSX Sprints At Final Bell
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Toronto staged a massive turnaround Wednesday, led by resource issues
The TSX moved up 217.69 points to end Wednesday at 33,179.99.
The Canadian dollar surged 0.29 cents to 70.35 cents U.S.
Technology shares declined with Celestica falling $7.88, or 2.5%, to $272.92. and BlackBerry recuperating three cents to $12.07.
In materials, 5N Plus gained $2.24, or 3.5%, to $31.93, while First Majestic Silver hiked $1.59, or 6.5%, to $26.01.
Gold prices leaped, as Snowline Gold captured 56 cents, or 5.1%, to $11.50, while Avino Gold & Silver took on 30 cents, or 6.1%, to $5.26.
Real-estate stocks made headway, with Altus Group hurtling $2.45, or 4.9%, higher to $52.61, while units of Allied Properties REIT progressed 11 cents, or 2.7%, to $4.14.
Utilities weighed things down, with Canadian Utilities off 46 cents to $53.68, while Emera dipped 56 cents, or $73.61.
Among health-care issues, Extendicare slid 66 cents, or 2.2%, to $29.04, while Bausch Health Companies retreated 16 cents, or 1.3%, to $12.15.
Odds of a Bank of Canada rate hike rose on Tuesday, after the central bank said it may need to respond forcefully to tackle supply shocks
Traders are expecting a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point move in December and an 85% chance of a raise in January.
BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday that the inflation rate could be a little weaker at year-end than the forecast of 3.4% last month
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange revived 17.52 points, or 2.5%, to 708.11.
Seven of the 12 subgroups gained ground at Wednesday's closing bell, led by materials, growing 2.8%, gold, brighter 2.6%, and real-estate, better by 1%.
The five laggards were weighed by information technology, stumbling 0.9%, while utilities slid 0.6%, and health-care fell 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an 1,100-point plunge on Wednesday as Wall Street attempted to recover from steep declines led by artificial intelligence-linked stocks.
The blue-chip index rebounded 178.38 points, to 50,189.08.
The S&P 500 dipped 18.22 points to 7,182.88
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 147.73 points to 23,585.80.
Stocks came well off their lows as the session went on. The blue-chip Dow lost more than 1,100 points, or 2.2% at its low of the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 4.6%, and the broad market S&P 500 shed 3.2% at their respective lows.
Traders chalked up part of the rebound to light trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as well as the circulation of a blog post by Michael Burry, in which he said that his portfolio is“temporarily almost entirely long.”
The Dow was boosted by gains in stocks such as IBM, Salesforce and Sherwin-Williams. S&P 500 sectors such as materials, energy and real estate were all higher, bolstering the index.
However, Nvidia led AI-related stocks lower, dropping almost 4%. Micron Technology moved down 4.5%, while Oracle declined more than 5%, and Alphabet shed more than 2%.
Investors digested October's personal consumption expenditures price index reading, which showed that inflation still isn't slowing down.
Headline PCE rose 0.3% last month, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.8%. While both figures were in line with expectations, the annual rate increased from 3.7% in September.
Excluding food and energy prices, core PCE increased 3.3% year over year, coming in slightly above the Dow Jones forecast.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury sprang up, lowering yields to 4.87% from 4.92% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $2.03 to $84.08 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recovered $11.70 to $3,573.60 U.S. an ounce.
Stocks in Toronto staged a massive turnaround Wednesday, led by resource issues
The TSX moved up 217.69 points to end Wednesday at 33,179.99.
The Canadian dollar surged 0.29 cents to 70.35 cents U.S.
Technology shares declined with Celestica falling $7.88, or 2.5%, to $272.92. and BlackBerry recuperating three cents to $12.07.
In materials, 5N Plus gained $2.24, or 3.5%, to $31.93, while First Majestic Silver hiked $1.59, or 6.5%, to $26.01.
Gold prices leaped, as Snowline Gold captured 56 cents, or 5.1%, to $11.50, while Avino Gold & Silver took on 30 cents, or 6.1%, to $5.26.
Real-estate stocks made headway, with Altus Group hurtling $2.45, or 4.9%, higher to $52.61, while units of Allied Properties REIT progressed 11 cents, or 2.7%, to $4.14.
Utilities weighed things down, with Canadian Utilities off 46 cents to $53.68, while Emera dipped 56 cents, or $73.61.
Among health-care issues, Extendicare slid 66 cents, or 2.2%, to $29.04, while Bausch Health Companies retreated 16 cents, or 1.3%, to $12.15.
Odds of a Bank of Canada rate hike rose on Tuesday, after the central bank said it may need to respond forcefully to tackle supply shocks
Traders are expecting a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point move in December and an 85% chance of a raise in January.
BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday that the inflation rate could be a little weaker at year-end than the forecast of 3.4% last month
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange revived 17.52 points, or 2.5%, to 708.11.
Seven of the 12 subgroups gained ground at Wednesday's closing bell, led by materials, growing 2.8%, gold, brighter 2.6%, and real-estate, better by 1%.
The five laggards were weighed by information technology, stumbling 0.9%, while utilities slid 0.6%, and health-care fell 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an 1,100-point plunge on Wednesday as Wall Street attempted to recover from steep declines led by artificial intelligence-linked stocks.
The blue-chip index rebounded 178.38 points, to 50,189.08.
The S&P 500 dipped 18.22 points to 7,182.88
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 147.73 points to 23,585.80.
Stocks came well off their lows as the session went on. The blue-chip Dow lost more than 1,100 points, or 2.2% at its low of the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 4.6%, and the broad market S&P 500 shed 3.2% at their respective lows.
Traders chalked up part of the rebound to light trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as well as the circulation of a blog post by Michael Burry, in which he said that his portfolio is“temporarily almost entirely long.”
The Dow was boosted by gains in stocks such as IBM, Salesforce and Sherwin-Williams. S&P 500 sectors such as materials, energy and real estate were all higher, bolstering the index.
However, Nvidia led AI-related stocks lower, dropping almost 4%. Micron Technology moved down 4.5%, while Oracle declined more than 5%, and Alphabet shed more than 2%.
Investors digested October's personal consumption expenditures price index reading, which showed that inflation still isn't slowing down.
Headline PCE rose 0.3% last month, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.8%. While both figures were in line with expectations, the annual rate increased from 3.7% in September.
Excluding food and energy prices, core PCE increased 3.3% year over year, coming in slightly above the Dow Jones forecast.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury sprang up, lowering yields to 4.87% from 4.92% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $2.03 to $84.08 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recovered $11.70 to $3,573.60 U.S. an ounce.
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