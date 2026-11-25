North Korean Tech Firms Advertising Big Time At Football Games
North Korean television experimented with commercials in mid-2009 but stopped after two months. Instead, it has filled programming gaps with songs. More recently, growing market activity in some sectors has led to a more competitive marketplace, where state enterprises attempt to create brand identities with catchy logos and adopt bright and colorful packaging to attract consumers. Advertising, however, has been largely limited to select spaces like newspapers and smartphone apps.
One venue where advertising is prevalent is at North Korean domestic football matches. Sponsorship ads surround the pitch, reaching mass in-person and television audiences. While the process and requirements for securing this advertising space are unknown, the examples demonstrate that companies recognize its unique exposure value.Capitalizing on arena audiences
Advertising at North Korean football matches is a practice at least ten years old, but domestic games have not been regularly aired on internationally-available Korean Central Television since 2014. Until recently, these games have remained largely hidden from outside observation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment