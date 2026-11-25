MENAFN - Asia Times) In a planned economy like North Korea's, there is typically little need for commercial product advertising. State enterprises do not spend large amounts of money trying to outdo their competitors, the state decides what is made and consumers generally have few choices. But in today's North Korea, there are small signs of change.

North Korean television experimented with commercials in mid-2009 but stopped after two months. Instead, it has filled programming gaps with songs. More recently, growing market activity in some sectors has led to a more competitive marketplace, where state enterprises attempt to create brand identities with catchy logos and adopt bright and colorful packaging to attract consumers. Advertising, however, has been largely limited to select spaces like newspapers and smartphone apps.

One venue where advertising is prevalent is at North Korean domestic football matches. Sponsorship ads surround the pitch, reaching mass in-person and television audiences. While the process and requirements for securing this advertising space are unknown, the examples demonstrate that companies recognize its unique exposure value.

Advertising at North Korean football matches is a practice at least ten years old, but domestic games have not been regularly aired on internationally-available Korean Central Television since 2014. Until recently, these games have remained largely hidden from outside observation.