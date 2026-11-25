MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin mining pool operator Braiins has issued a warning about a growing form of network attack targeting the infrastructure that connects miners to their pools. In a report shared this week, Braiins says attackers have been able to redirect internet traffic so that some miners unwittingly contribute hashing power to the wrong destination, letting criminals collect rewards produced by other people's machines.

Braiins documented 24 incidents between Nov. 7 and Nov. 20, noting that the size of individual attacks accelerated sharply over the period. The company estimated that affected capacity climbed from under 175 petahashes per second (PH/s) to 1.9 exahashes per second (EH/s) within two weeks-at a time when Bitcoin 's overall hashrate was around 1,016 EH/s on Nov. 20, based on MineOrNot data.

Braiins reports 24 instances of“hashrate hijacking” tied to Stratum V1 traffic being redirected between miners and pools. The largest observed attacks increased dramatically in scale, rising from sub-175 PH/s to 1.9 EH/s over two weeks. Because Stratum V1 can lack protections that confirm a miner is connected to the correct pool, attacks may not stop miners from running. Braiins says the wider industry still relies heavily on unsecured Stratum V1 connections, leaving many sites exposed. The company recommends moving to Stratum V2 or, when upgrading isn't possible, using encrypted Stratum V1 with pool identity verification.

Key takeawaysHow the hijack works

According to Braiins' report, the attacks exploit a weakness in Stratum V1, a mining protocol introduced in 2012 that enables mining hardware to communicate with pools. Under normal conditions, miners submit work and receive instructions from their configured pool.

Braiins argues that unsecured Stratum V1 connections do not provide miners with a reliable way to verify they are actually connected to the intended pool. That gap can be abused by attackers using traffic redirection techniques, effectively impersonating a pool so that the attacker can collect rewards corresponding to work performed by hijacked miners.

While the early incidents were concentrated in South America-particularly mining sites in Brazil and Argentina-Braiins says four major attacks on Nov. 20 each impacted between 1,050 and 1,600 mining sites, with most of the impacted locations reportedly in Europe.

Why miners may not immediately detect it

A key warning in the report is that the compromised machines may keep operating normally. Braiins said miners could continue to run through the disruption, meaning the equipment would still consume electricity and produce shares without obviously failing.

That operational continuity is precisely what makes this class of attack dangerous for profitability: miners may not notice that their hashing output is no longer yielding the expected mining earnings. Braiins did not provide an estimate of how much money was lost by affected operators, and it also said neither its own mining pool nor the targeted machines were hacked directly.

Importantly, Braiins' assessment suggests the threat is not limited to a narrow slice of the network. The company stated that the vast majority of Bitcoin's computing power still uses unsecured Stratum V1 connections, even though more secure alternatives exist.

Industry pressure makes security gaps more costly

The report lands at a difficult moment for miners. With costs for power and operations remaining high and Bitcoin price conditions changing over time, many mining firms have looked for diversification. The article also notes that some major mining companies have been pivoting toward other revenue streams, including artificial intelligence (AI) and data center services, to offset uncertainty in mining margins.

In that context, an attack that quietly redirects reward flows can magnify financial strain. Even if the incident does not halt hardware, lost earnings-combined with ongoing electricity spending-can create a margin hit that may not be obvious right away, especially for smaller operators that might not have the same monitoring sophistication as large industrial sites.

Braiins pushes upgrades to Stratum V2

In a separate review dated Nov. 23, Braiins examined the largest Bitcoin mining pools and found that most still offered only unsecured Stratum V1 connections. The company urged miners to switch to Stratum V2, describing it as the better path forward because it protects communications and supports checks that help confirm miners are connected to the correct pool.

For miners that cannot upgrade immediately, Braiins said there are interim mitigations. It advised that Stratum V1 can still be used safely if the pool provides an encrypted connection and the mining software can verify the pool's identity.

The warning also follows another high-profile incident affecting mining infrastructure earlier in the month. Cointelegraph previously reported that Luxor Technology suffered a separate attack tied to weaknesses in its mining management software, Commander, which allowed customers' computing power to be redirected to the OCEAN mining pool. Luxor said it fixed the issue within two hours of detection and promised full compensation for affected customers.

With Braiins' new findings, the focus shifts from software management to a broader network-layer exposure that can impact many pools and miners simultaneously. Readers should watch whether pool operators accelerate Stratum V2 adoption, and whether more incident reporting clarifies how frequently unsecured Stratum V1 connections are being targeted and how quickly operators can validate pool identity during ongoing attacks.

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