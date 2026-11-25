MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ness Ziona, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the“Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, today announced that, on November 19, 2026, it received a letter (the“Letter”) from the staff of Nasdaq Listing Qualifications (the“Staff”).

The Letter stated that, due to the Company's American Depository Shares (“ADS”) having closed at less than $1.00 per share over the previous 30 consecutive business days and thus not complying with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (“Minimum Bid Price”), and that the Company has effected a reverse stock split over the prior one-year period and therefore is not eligible to receive the 180-calendar day period otherwise allotted to demonstrate compliance under Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Staff has determined that it will commence proceedings to delist the Company's ADSs (collectively, the“Staff Determination”) from the Nasdaq Capital Market (the“Nasdaq”).

The Company has already submitted an appeal to the Staff Determination by filing a request for oral hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”) pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815. Per Rule 5815(a)(1)(B), this request, stay the Staff Determination pending the Panel's decision while the Company's securities continue to trade in the normal manner on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Per Listing Rule 5815(a)(5), the Company intends to submit to the Panel a written plan of compliance, and request that the Panel grant an exception to the listing standards for a limited time period, as permitted by Rule 5815(c)(1)(A). There can be no assurance, however, that the Panel will approve the Company's plan to regain compliance and/or grant the requested exception, nor can there be any assurance that such plan will be successful if brought into effect.

In order to comply with Minimum Bid Price Rule, Foresight intends to change the ratio of its ADSs to comply with the Minimum Bid Price rule prior to any hearing before the Panel, with the intention of causing the purpose of the hearing before the Panel to be moot.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception systems, AI autonomous stack, and cellular-based applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Intelligent Systems Ltd. (formerly known as Foresight Automotive Ltd.), Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd., and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in urban mobility environments. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net's innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users via smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit , follow @ForesightAuto1 on X, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the plan to implement a ratio change to its ADSs, the intent to appeal the Staff Determination, the aim to effectuate the ratio change to its ADSs to cause the purpose of the hearing before the Panel to be moot and the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's rules for continued listing. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 25, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

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