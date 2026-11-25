MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (“Scilex” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SCLX), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease, today reported that it received a notice (the“Notice”) on November 24, 2026 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the“Listing Rule”) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (the“Q3 Form 10-Q”) in a timely manner.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice or until January 25, 2027, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Q3 Form 10-Q, or until May 24, 2027, to regain compliance.

In response to the Notice, the Company intends to file the Q3 Form 10-Q as soon as possible in order to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. However, if the Company does not file the Q3 Form 10-Q by January 25, 2027, the Company will submit a plan by such date to Nasdaq that outlines, as definitively as possible, the steps the Company will take to promptly file the Q3 Form 10-Q.

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About Scilex Holding Company

Scilex is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with acute and chronic pain and is dedicated to advancing and improving patient outcomes. Scilex's commercial products include: (i) ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the“FDA”) for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; (ii) ELYXYB®, a potential first-line treatment and the only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults; and (iii) Gloperba®, the first and only liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

In addition, Scilex has three product candidates: (i) SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (“SEMDEXA” or“SP-102”), which is owned by Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a majority owned subsidiary of Scilex) and is a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, for which Scilex has completed a Phase 3 study and was granted Fast Track status from the FDA in 2017; (ii) SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, (“SP-103”), a next-generation, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido, for the treatment of acute pain and for which Scilex has recently completed a Phase 2 trial in acute low back pain. SP-103 has been granted Fast Track status from the FDA in low back pain; and (iii) SP-104 (4.5 mg, low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (“SP-104”), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride being developed for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

Scilex is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes, such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook” or variations of such words or by expressions of similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the filing of the Q3 Form 10-Q and the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards, including the Listing Rule and the minimum market value of listed securities requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Scilex. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Scilex's business. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to file the Q3 Form 10-Q; risks related to the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards, including the Listing Rule and the minimum market value of listed securities requirement, within the applicable compliance or exception periods, including the risk that Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule or grant an exception, and that the Company is unable to file the Q3 Form 10-Q and any subsequent periodic report due during any exception period by the end of such period, and to maintain the listing of the Company's securities thereon; the risk of litigation or other actions arising from the failure to timely file the Q3 Form 10-Q or any subsequent SEC filing; general economic, political and business conditions; the ability of Scilex and its subsidiaries to develop and successfully market products; the ability of Scilex and its subsidiaries to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk that the potential product candidates that Scilex develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for Scilex's product candidates; the risk that Scilex's product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Scilex has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; risks that the prior results of the clinical trials may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time and other risks set forth in Scilex's filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Scilex presently does not know or that Scilex currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements provide Scilex's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of the communication. Scilex anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause such assessments to change. However, while Scilex may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Scilex specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Scilex's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Scilex Holding Company

960 San Antonio Road

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Office: (650) 516-4310

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SEMDEXATM (SP-102) is a trademark owned by Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.

ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company.

Gloperba® is the subject of an exclusive, transferable license to use the registered trademark by Scilex Holding Company.

ELYXYB® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Holding Company.

Scilex BioTM is a trademark owned by Scilex Holding Company.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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