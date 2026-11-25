MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the“Company”), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced that it has received a written notice (the“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated November 25, 2026, indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the“Listing Rules”). Based on the closing bid price of the Company's listed securities from October 14, 2026 to November 24, 2026, the Company has not met the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) during that period.

The Notice states that under Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a period of 180 calendar days, or until May 24, 2027, to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. To regain compliance with the Listing Rules, the closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) must meet or exceed $1.00 per ADS for at least ten consecutive business days, unless Nasdaq exercises its discretion to extend this ten-day period.

The Notice is a standard procedural communication under Nasdaq's listing rules. It is only a notification of deficiency and does not result in any immediate delisting or suspension of trading of the Company's ADSs. The Company's ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the existing ticker symbol at this time. The Company's receipt of the Notice does not impact the Company's business, operations or reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company is currently evaluating available options to maintain its listing status and regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, talent agency, experience business, etc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI's strategies; iQIYI's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI's ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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iQIYI, Inc.

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