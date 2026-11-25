(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinVolution Group (“FinVolution” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform across China and overseas markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

For the Three Months Ended/As of YoY

Change

September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 Total Transaction Volume (RMB in billions) 1 51.2 19.8 -61.3 % - Chinese Mainland2 47.6 15.8 -66.8% - Overseas Markets3 3.6 4.0 11.1% Total Outstanding Loan Balance (RMB in billions) 77.1 49.2 -36.2 % - Chinese Mainland4 74.8 46.7 -37.6% - Overseas Markets5 2.3 2.5 8.7%

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Chinese Mainland Market



Cumulative registered users reached 193.6 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 5.0% compared with September 30, 2025.

Cumulative borrowers reached 30.2 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 6.3% compared with September 30, 2025.

Number of unique borrowers6 for the third quarter of 2026 was 0.6 million, a decrease of 70.0% compared with the same period of 2025.

Transaction volume2 was RMB15.8 billion for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 66.8% compared with the same period of 2025.

Transaction volume facilitated for repeat individual borrowers7 for the third quarter of 2026 was RMB14.4 billion, a decrease of 64.9% compared with the same period of 2025.

Outstanding loan balance4 was RMB46.7 billion as of September 30, 2026, a decrease of 37.6% compared with September 30, 2025.

Average loan size was RMB13,723 for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB11,007 for the same period of 2025.

Average loan tenure was 8.6 months for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 8.3 months for the same period of 2025.

90 day+ delinquency ratio8 was 2.50% as of September 30, 2026.

Net revenue9 was RMB1,488.3 million (US$222.0 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2,613.5 million for the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP operating profit10 was RMB170.1 million (US$25.4 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB784.3 million for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA11, which excludes depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses from operating profit, was RMB186.3 million (US$27.8 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB801.8 million for the same period of 2025.

Overseas Markets



Cumulative registered users reached 67.7 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 44.0% compared with September 30, 2025.

Cumulative borrowers reached 18.3 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 83.0% compared with September 30, 2025.

Number of unique borrowers12 for the third quarter of 2026 was 6.7 million, an increase of 123.3% compared with the same period of 2025.

Number of new borrowers13 for the third quarter of 2026 was 2.8 million, an increase of 115.4% compared with the same period of 2025.

Transaction volume3 reached RMB4.0 billion for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 11.1% compared with the same period of 2025.

Outstanding loan balance5 reached RMB2.5 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 8.7% compared with September 30, 2025.

Net revenue14 was RMB948.9 million (US$141.5 million) for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 10.9% compared with the same period of 2025, representing 37.1% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2026.

U.S. GAAP operating profit10 was RMB62.1 million (US$9.3 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB28.7 million for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA11, which excludes depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses from operating profit, was RMB63.8 million (US$9.5 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB30.0 million for the same period of 2025.



Group Financial Highlights



Net revenue was RMB2,557.9 million (US$381.5 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB3,486.6 million for the same period of 2025.

Net profit was RMB205.6 million (US$30.7 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB640.7 million for the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP operating profit was RMB160.0 million (US$23.9 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB731.9 million for the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit15, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB202.6 million (US$30.2 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB769.8 million for the same period of 2025.

Diluted net profit per American depositary share (“ADS”) was RMB0.86 (US$0.13) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.17 (US$0.03) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2.34 and RMB0.47 for the same period of 2025, respectively. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB1.03 (US$0.15) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.21 (US$0.03) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2.48 and RMB0.50 for the same period of 2025, respectively. Each ADS of the Company represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

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1 Represents the total transaction volume facilitated in the Chinese Mainland and overseas markets on the Company's platform during the period presented.

2 Represents our transaction volume facilitated in the Chinese Mainland during the period presented. During the third quarter, RMB6.1 billion was facilitated under the capital-light model, for which the Company does not bear principal risk.

3 Represents our transaction volume facilitated in Indonesia, the Philippines and Australia during the period presented.

4 Outstanding loan balance as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in the Chinese Mainland market excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days from such date. As of September 30, 2026, RMB23.8 billion was facilitated under the capital-light model, for which the Company does not bear principal risk.

5 Outstanding loan balance as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in Indonesia, the Philippines and Australia excluding loans delinquent for more than 30 days from such date.

6 Represents the total number of borrowers in the Chinese Mainland who successfully borrowed on the Company's platform during the period presented.

7 Represents the transaction volume facilitated for borrowers who had historically completed a transaction on the Company's platform in the Chinese Mainland during the period presented.

8“90 day+ delinquency ratio” refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans, excluding loans facilitated under the capital-light model, that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of loans, excluding loans facilitated under the capital-light model on the Company's platform as of a specific date. Loans that originated outside the Chinese Mainland are not included in the calculation.

9 Represents revenue from the Chinese Mainland. Prior period segment results from the Chinese Mainland have been recast to conform to the current period presentation. Please refer to the“Selected Segment Information” tables at the end of this release for a breakdown by segment for the periods presented.

10 Please refer to the“Selected Segment Information” tables at the end of this release for reconciliation between Operating Segment Profit/(Loss) and GAAP operating profit.

11 Please refer to the“Selected Segment Information” tables at the end of this release for reconciliation between GAAP operating profit and Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

12 Represents the total number of borrowers in Indonesia, the Philippines and Australia who successfully borrowed on the Company's platforms during the period presented.

13 Represents the total number of new borrowers in Indonesia, the Philippines and Australia whose transactions were facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented.

14 Represents revenue from overseas markets outside the Chinese Mainland, namely Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia. Prior period segment results from overseas markets have been recast to conform to the current period presentation. Please refer to“Selected Segment Information” for a breakdown by segment for the periods presented.

15 Please refer to“UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit.

16 The Company has reclassified certain items within its cashflow statements for the first two quarters of 2026 between operating cashflows and investing cashflows. The impact of these reclassifications has been reflected in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented,“In the third quarter, we prudently navigated a challenging industry landscape in China, marked by tightened institutional funding and a rapidly evolving risk environment. We prioritized asset quality and balance sheet strength over near-term earnings, proactively moderating origination, tightening underwriting and focusing on high-quality repeat borrowers in our Chinese Mainland segment.

“Our two-engine model under our 'Local Excellence, Global Outlook+' strategy kept us profitable, with our Overseas segment delivering ongoing, steady growth and contributing 37.1% of total revenue this quarter. Overseas operating profit more than doubled year over year, and we added 2.8 million new borrowers overseas, up 27.3% sequentially, demonstrating that our overseas expansion continues to drive our overall development.

“We worked closely with our funding partners to restore funding supply in China and saw a steady recovery on funding over the course of the third quarter. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on compliance and asset quality in China as industry adjustment continues, while further expanding our overseas platform. Supported by our diverse markets, technology advantages and a healthy, low-leverage balance sheet, we are well-positioned to manage near-term headwinds and build lasting value for our customers and shareholders,” concluded Mr. Li.

Mr. Jiayuan Xu, Chief Financial Officer of FinVolution, continued,“Net revenues for the third quarter totaled RMB2.6 billion, down 24.8% sequentially, and net profit was RMB205.6 million, down 51.8% sequentially. Chinese Mainland segment revenue declined to RMB1.5 billion as a result of a smaller loan book. In our Overseas segment, revenue grew 10.9% year over year to RMB948.9 million, and operating profit more than doubled year over year to RMB62.1 million as the platform continued to scale.

“Our balance sheet remains robust, with RMB8.4 billion in cash and short-term investments, and our leverage ratio stands at 1.5x, a historical low. While we expect the institutional funding tightening and the more challenging credit environment in China to continue to weigh on our results in the fourth quarter, our solid first-half performance provides a cushion, and our full-year revenue guidance of RMB11.5 billion to RMB12.9 billion remains unchanged. We will maintain that disciplined approach going forward and focus on generating sustainable returns for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Xu.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was RMB2,557.9 million (US$381.5 million), compared with RMB3,486.6 million for the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to decreases in loan facilitation service fees, post-facilitation service fees and guarantee income, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.

Loan facilitation service fees were RMB589.8 million (US$88.0 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1,334.4 million for the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in transaction volume in the Chinese Mainland market.

Post-facilitation service fees were RMB341.8 million (US$51.0 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB430.8 million for the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees and the decrease in transaction volume of off-balance sheet loans in the Chinese Mainland market.

Guarantee income was RMB823.1 million (US$122.8 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1,030.3 million for the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in risk-bearing loans in the Chinese Mainland market and the rolling impact of deferred guarantee income, partially offset by an increase in risk-bearing loans in the overseas markets. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment.

Net interest income was RMB573.0 million (US$85.5 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB350.8 million for the same period of 2025. This increase mainly resulted from the increase in the average outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans in the overseas markets, partially offset by the decrease in the average outstanding loan balance of on-balance sheet loans in the Chinese Mainland market.

Other revenue was RMB230.1 million (US$34.3 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB340.3 million for the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the contributions from other revenue streams, including other value-added services.

Origination, servicing expenses and other costs of revenue were RMB642.6 million (US$95.8 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB757.8 million for the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in facilitation costs and loan collection expenses in the Chinese Mainland market.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB183.8 million (US$27.4 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB551.9 million for the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to decreased investment in marketing activities in the Chinese Mainland market.

Research and development expenses were RMB118.5 million (US$17.7 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB139.0 million for the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to efficiency improvements in technology development.

General and administrative expenses were RMB102.9 million (US$15.3 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB100.6 million for the same period of 2025.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB119.3 million (US$17.8 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB95.5 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the outstanding balance of off-balance sheet loans in the overseas markets.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB344.1 million (US$51.3 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB192.3 million for the same period of 2025. This increase was primarily due to the higher credit risk in the Chinese Mainland market and the increase in the outstanding balance of on-balance sheet loans in the overseas markets.

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment were RMB886.7 million (US$132.3 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB917.3 million for the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in risk-bearing loans in the Chinese Mainland market, partially offset by the higher credit risk in the Chinese Mainland market.

Operating profit was RMB160.0 million (US$23.9 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB731.9 million for the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB202.6 million (US$30.2 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB769.8 million for the same period of 2025.

Other income was RMB128.9 million (US$19.2 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB55.7 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to an increase in government subsidies.

Income tax expense was RMB56.6 million (US$8.4 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB135.7 million for the same period of 2025. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease in pre-tax profit.

Net profit was RMB205.6 million (US$30.7 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB640.7 million for the same period of 2025.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB206.3 million (US$30.8 million) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB624.3 million for the same period of 2025.

Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB0.86 (US$0.13) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.17 (US$0.03) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2.34 and RMB0.47 for the same period of 2025, respectively.

Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB1.03 (US$0.15) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.21 (US$0.03) for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2.48 and RMB0.50 for the same period of 2025, respectively. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB4,358.2 million (US$650.0 million) and short-term investments, mainly in wealth management products and term deposits, of RMB4,002.4 million (US$597.0 million).

The following chart shows the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company's platform in the Chinese Mainland as of September 30, 2026. Loans facilitated under the capital-light model, for which the Company does not bear principal risk, are excluded from the chart.







Capital Market Updates

In October 2026, the Company entered into and completed separate, privately negotiated transactions with holders of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes"), resulting in the repurchase of an aggregate principal amount of US$90 million of the 2030 Notes. Following settlement of the repurchase, US$60 million aggregate principal amount of the 2030 Notes remained outstanding.

For the first nine months of 2026, the Company deployed approximately US$71.1 million to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs. As of September 30, 2026, in combination with the Company's historical and existing share repurchase programs, the Company had cumulatively repurchased its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with a total aggregate value of approximately US$548.4 million since 2018.

Business Outlook

The Company's financial performance in the third quarter was negatively affected by the tighter institutional funding and a more challenging credit environment in China. The Company expects these conditions to persist into the fourth quarter, with a similar impact on its business. Despite these industry headwinds, as its solid first-half performance provided a cushion, the Company reiterates its full-year 2026 total revenue guidance to be in the range of approximately RMB11.5 billion to RMB12.9 billion.

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions and the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customers' and institutional partners' demands, all of which are subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 25, 2026 (8:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 26, 2026).

Participants should complete online registration using the link provided below at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition across China and overseas markets, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had 261.3 million cumulative registered users across China and overseas markets.

For more information, please visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use non-GAAP adjusted operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net profit, non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution Group, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per share and per ADS which are non-GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and expected discretionary measures. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net profit, non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution Group, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per share and per ADS are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tool, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned“Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of September 30, 2026 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“target,”“confident” and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

FinVolution Group

Head of Capital Markets

Yam Cheng

Tel: +86 (21) 8030-3200 Ext. 8601

E-mail: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: ...

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ...





FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2025 2026 RMB RMB USD Assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,285,121 4,358,205 650,042 Restricted cash 1,912,850 1,556,062 232,092 Short-term investments 3,015,226 4,002,428 596,976 Investments 1,141,816 1,187,754 177,158 Quality assurance receivable, net of credit loss allowance for quality assurance receivable of RMB581,475 and RMB340,876 as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively 1,315,184 1,037,654 154,770 Intangible assets 270,246 197,371 29,439 Property, equipment and software, net 641,316 605,053 90,246 Loans receivable, net of credit loss allowance for loans receivable of RMB544,905 and RMB482,055 as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively 6,471,619 5,015,825 748,128 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of credit loss allowance for accounts receivable and contract assets of RMB340,816 and RMB244,529 as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively 2,028,585 2,502,438 373,248 Deferred tax assets 2,992,071 3,595,470 536,277 Right of use assets 52,020 42,919 6,402 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,207,791 1,502,801 224,149 Goodwill 79,759 75,390 11,245 Total assets 25,413,604 25,679,370 3,830,172 Deferred guarantee income 1,119,004 1,011,825 150,917 Liability from quality assurance commitment 2,574,842 2,767,814 412,829 Payroll and welfare payable 361,188 260,292 38,823 Taxes payable 177,064 524,358 78,210 Short-term borrowings 170,408 392,661 58,567 Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts 778,531 513,343 76,567 Contract liability 226 - - Deferred tax liabilities 786,556 668,585 99,722 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,448,231 1,441,635 215,025 Leasing liabilities 44,711 38,730 5,777 Convertible senior notes 1,019,266 981,910 146,455 Long-term borrowings 89,590 164,562 24,545 Total liabilities 8,569,617 8,765,715 1,307,437 Commitments and contingencies FinVolution Group Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 103 103 15 Additional paid-in capital 5,908,586 6,023,001 898,352 Treasury stock (2,465,259 ) (2,851,972 ) (425,382 ) Statutory reserves 1,042,312 1,042,312 155,465 Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,027 (15,445 ) (2,300 ) Retained Earnings 12,051,332 12,607,566 1,880,463 Total FinVolution Group shareholders' equity 16,550,101 16,805,565 2,506,613 Non-controlling interest 293,886 108,090 16,122 Total shareholders' equity 16,843,987 16,913,655 2,522,735 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 25,413,604 25,679,370 3,830,172





FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Operating revenue: Loan facilitation service fees 1,334,367 589,780 87,968 4,327,514 3,084,851 460,116 Post-facilitation service fees 430,812 341,838 50,986 1,237,021 1,076,175 160,515 Guarantee income 1,030,344 823,132 122,773 3,176,473 2,613,721 389,846 Net interest income 350,825 573,044 85,472 864,537 1,532,021 228,506 Other revenue 340,259 230,102 34,321 940,054 864,359 128,922 Net revenue 3,486,607 2,557,896 381,520 10,545,599 9,171,127 1,367,905 Operating expenses: Origination, servicing expenses and other cost of revenue (757,822 ) (642,602 ) (95,846 ) (2,052,831 ) (2,120,686 ) (316,308 ) Sales and marketing expenses (551,948 ) (183,751 ) (27,407 ) (1,688,095 ) (1,157,049 ) (172,578 ) Research and development expenses (139,029 ) (118,527 ) (17,679 ) (394,044 ) (362,920 ) (54,131 ) General and administrative expenses (100,604 ) (102,868 ) (15,343 ) (317,694 ) (323,060 ) (48,185 ) Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets (95,498 ) (119,343 ) (17,800 ) (319,561 ) (328,725 ) (49,031 ) Provision for loans receivable (192,250 ) (344,088 ) (51,322 ) (376,043 ) (726,671 ) (108,386 ) Credit losses for quality assurance commitment (917,256 ) (886,701 ) (132,255 ) (2,916,010 ) (2,852,149 ) (425,408 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (265 ) - - (50,676 ) (63,760 ) (9,510 ) Total operating expenses (2,754,672 ) (2,397,880 ) (357,652 ) (8,114,954 ) (7,935,020 ) (1,183,537 ) Operating profit 731,935 160,016 23,868 2,430,645 1,236,107 184,368 Interest expenses (11,152 ) (26,702 ) (3,983 ) (13,248 ) (63,867 ) (9,526 ) Other income, net 55,676 128,899 19,226 180,617 147,278 21,967 Profit before income tax expense 776,459 262,213 39,111 2,598,014 1,319,518 196,809 Income tax expenses (135,738 ) (56,639 ) (8,448 ) (468,339 ) (266,117 ) (39,692 ) Net profit 640,721 205,574 30,663 2,129,675 1,053,401 157,117 Less: Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders 16,432 (755 ) (113 ) 11,983 (9,541 ) (1,423 ) Net profit attributable to FinVolution Group 624,289 206,329 30,776 2,117,692 1,062,942 158,540 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (45,660 ) (48,315 ) (7,206 ) (61,228 ) (28,472 ) (4,247 ) Total comprehensive income attributable

to FinVolution Group 578,629 158,014 23,570 2,056,464 1,034,470 154,293 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing net profit per share Basic 1,253,500,919 1,177,392,921 1,177,392,921 1,266,387,323 1,181,117,147 1,181,117,147 Diluted 1,349,523,030 1,244,198,423 1,244,198,423 1,329,603,472 1,257,459,771 1,257,459,771 Net profit per share attributable to FinVolution

Group's ordinary shareholders Basic 0.50 0.18 0.03 1.67 0.90 0.13 Diluted 0.47 0.17 0.03 1.60 0.86 0.13 Net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution

Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equals

five ordinary shares) Basic 2.49 0.88 0.13 8.36 4.50 0.67 Diluted 2.34 0.86 0.13 8.00 4.32 0.65





FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 871,725 103,301 15,408 1,402,687 (571,592 ) (85,255 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (1,193,569 ) 1,164,009 173,616 (1,853,456 ) 1,305,459 194,714 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (123,530 ) (224,396 ) (33,468 ) 336,168 (923,039 ) (137,673 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (19,612 ) (19,567 ) (2,920 ) (25,123 ) (94,532 ) (14,101 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (464,986 ) 1,023,347 152,636 (139,724 ) (283,704 ) (42,315 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,072,334 4,890,920 729,498 6,747,072 6,197,971 924,449 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 6,607,348 5,914,267 882,134 6,607,348 5,914,267 882,134





FinVolution Group UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net Revenues 3,486,607 2,557,896 381,520 10,545,599 9,171,127 1,367,905 Less: total operating expenses (2,754,672 ) (2,397,880 ) (357,652 ) (8,114,954 ) (7,935,020 ) (1,183,537 ) Operating Profit 731,935 160,016 23,868 2,430,645 1,236,107 184,368 Add: share-based compensation expenses 37,865 42,595 6,353 111,862 123,634 18,440 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit 769,800 202,611 30,221 2,542,507 1,359,741 202,808 Operating Margin 21.0 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 23.0 % 13.5 % 13.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22.1 % 7.9 % 7.9 % 24.1 % 14.8 % 14.8 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit 769,800 202,611 30,221 2,542,507 1,359,741 202,808 Less: interest expenses (11,152 ) (26,702 ) (3,983 ) (13,248 ) (63,867 ) (9,526 ) Add: other income, net 55,676 128,899 19,226 180,617 147,278 21,967 Less: income tax expenses (135,738 ) (56,639 ) (8,448 ) (468,339 ) (266,117 ) (39,692 ) Non-GAAP net profit 678,586 248,169 37,016 2,241,537 1,177,035 175,557 Less: Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders 16,432 (755 ) (113 ) 11,983 (9,541 ) (1,423 ) Non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution Group 662,154 248,924 37,129 2,229,554 1,186,576 176,980 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share Basic 1,253,500,919 1,177,392,921 1,177,392,921 1,266,387,323 1,181,117,147 1,181,117,147 Diluted 1,349,523,030 1,244,198,423 1,244,198,423 1,329,603,472 1,257,459,771 1,257,459,771 Non-GAAP net profit per share attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders Basic 0.53 0.21 0.03 1.76 1.00 0.15 Diluted 0.50 0.21 0.03 1.68 0.96 0.14 Non-GAAP net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equals five ordinary shares) Basic 2.64 1.06 0.16 8.80 5.02 0.75 Diluted 2.48 1.03 0.15 8.42 4.82 0.72





FinVolution Group Selected Segment Information (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Chinese Mainland Overseas Markets (1) Others (2) Elimination Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Net Revenue 1,488,261 948,894 126,570 (5,829 ) 2,557,896 Less(3): Operating Expenses(4) (1,318,156 ) (886,789 ) (156,169 ) 5,829 (2,355,285 ) Operating Segment Profit/(Loss) 170,105 62,105 (29,599 ) - 202,611 Less: Unallocated expenses(5) (42,595 ) Operating profit 160,016





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Chinese Mainland Overseas Markets(1) Others (2) Elimination Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Net Revenue 2,613,520 855,374 23,427 (5,714 ) 3,486,607 Less(3): Operating Expenses(4) (1,829,182 ) (826,675 ) (66,399 ) 5,714 (2,716,542 ) Operating Segment Profit/(Loss) 784,338 28,699 (42,972 ) - 770,065 Less: Unallocated expenses(5) (38,130 ) Operating profit 731,935



Notes:

(1):“Overseas Markets” includes Indonesia, the Philippines and Australia.

(2):“Others” includes a combination of multiple business activities that each does not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments.

(3): The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.

(4):“Operating Expenses” includes Origination, servicing expenses and other costs of revenue, Sales and marketing expenses, General and administrative expenses, Research and development expenses, Credit losses for quality assurance commitment, Provision for loans receivable and Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets.

(5): Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation, impairment of goodwill of prior acquisitions, and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.

FinVolution Group Selected Segment Information (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Chinese Mainland Overseas Markets Others Unallocated expenses Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Operating profit 170,105 62,105 (29,599 ) (42,595 ) 160,016 Add: Depreciation and amortization 16,216 1,665 170 - 18,051 Add: Share-based compensation expenses - - - 42,595 42,595 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA 186,321 63,770 (29,429 ) - 220,662





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Chinese Mainland Overseas Markets Others Unallocated expenses Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Operating profit 784,338 28,699 (42,972 ) (38,130 ) 731,935 Add: Depreciation and amortization 17,448 1,304 116 - 18,868 Add: Share-based compensation expenses - - - 37,865 37,865 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA 801,786 30,003 (42,856 ) (265 ) 788,668



Note:

“Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA” represents operating profit (loss) plus (a) depreciation and amortization expenses and (b) share-based compensation expenses.

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