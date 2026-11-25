Purpose Investments Announces Risk Rating Changes For Certain Investment Funds
|Fund Name
|Previous Risk Rating
|New Risk Rating
|Purpose International Dividend Fund
|Medium
|Low to Medium
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund
|Low
|Low to Medium
|META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|Medium to High
|High
|Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|Medium to High
|High
|Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|Medium to High
|High
|Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|Medium
|Medium to High
|Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF
|Medium
|Medium to High
|Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|Medium to High
|High
|Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|Medium to High
|High
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose is an asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
...
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
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