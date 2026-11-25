(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced changes to the risk rating of nine of its funds effective November 25, 2026, as described in the table below. These changes are the result of the periodic review by Purpose to determine the risk level of its publicly offered investment funds in accordance with the standardized risk classification methodology outlined in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds. The changes in risk ratings will be reflected in the Funds' offering documents, which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Fund Name Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Purpose International Dividend Fund Medium Low to Medium Purpose Conservative Income Fund Low Low to Medium META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF Medium to High High Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF Medium to High High Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF Medium to High High Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF Medium Medium to High Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF Medium Medium to High Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF Medium to High High Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF Medium to High High



About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.