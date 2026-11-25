(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2026 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 30, 2026. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2026 or December 31, 2026, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-ends. These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g., monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2026, on or about December 29, 2026. The record date for the 2026 annual distributions will be December 30, 2026, payable on January 5, 2027. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2026, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or“CDS”) in early 2027. Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Annual

Reinvested Capital

Gains Per

Unit Net Asset

Value (NAV)

Per Unit at

Oct 30, 2026 Estimated Annual

Reinvested Capital

Gains as % of

NAV at Oct 30, 2026 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.00000 17.666588 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.00000 18.171655 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 1.64140 46.378009 3.54% iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 1.54664 35.556678 4.35% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.47592 29.507563 1.61% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.73442 45.535419 1.61% iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.19681 31.917826 0.62% iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 5.60610 38.282061 14.64% iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 5.19115 67.751283 7.66% iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 4.07621 43.956883 9.27% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.00000 17.389192 0.00% iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.00000 17.170903 0.00% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 7.25209 69.258725 10.47% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 9.63066 91.974528 10.47% iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.00000 50.019831 0.00% iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 1.99109 68.745879 2.90% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.00000 13.862030 0.00% iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 4.95667 39.137501 12.66% iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 1.39956 61.563618 2.27% iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.00000 17.651404 0.00% iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 4.74542 53.209210 8.92% iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 8.89113 65.573502 13.56% iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 1.12727 27.589805 4.09% iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.52982 11.200816 4.73% iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 2.01108 61.644082 3.26% iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 1.25619 50.599359 2.48% iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 2.93502 86.503815 3.39% iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 2.48674 73.108403 3.40% iShares Bitcoin ETF IBIT 0.16678 31.500809 0.53% iShares Bitcoin ETF(1) IBIT.U 0.11948 22.567097 0.53% iShares Equity + Bitcoin ETF Portfolio IBQT 0.18347 39.038033 0.47% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 22.809716 0.00% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 26.214747 0.00% iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD 4.25826 94.707412 4.50% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.00000 37.028253 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.00000 26.432744 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.00000 31.431761 0.00% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.32862 57.351521 0.57% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.23854 41.630315 0.57% iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech ETF XBAI 0.00000 32.359237 0.00% iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.51063 35.425487 1.44% iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.00000 27.496893 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 2.81892 30.246415 9.32% iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.00000 19.683316 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.00000 36.877525 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.00000 34.626102 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.00000 24.791667 0.00% iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 1.65279 55.270016 2.99% iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 5.78419 64.693181 8.94% iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.00000 21.907251 0.00% iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP 10.84241 114.323908 9.48% iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 2.03066 35.585894 5.71% iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.28196 26.124322 1.08% iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 4.43576 34.656327 12.80% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 2.31340 113.580972 2.04% iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 2.19482 65.458719 3.35% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.98303 35.290741 2.79% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.70861 25.438839 2.79% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.54234 34.090149 1.59% iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 1.39760 48.144191 2.90% iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.61377 61.759198 0.99% iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.00000 40.850682 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.45125 75.429053 0.60% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.75024 39.268717 1.91% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.53824 28.172170 1.91% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.00000 33.592824 0.00% iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 2.20800 48.503083 4.55% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.00000 15.439638 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00000 40.687144 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.00000 30.069424 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.25110 50.665300 0.50% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.17982 36.282531 0.50% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.00000 31.542410 0.00% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.00000 40.601823 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 2.06410 40.659870 5.08% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 3.04205 46.911179 6.48% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 5.22510 74.267030 7.04% iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.94594 54.447180 1.74% iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.35175 44.619371 0.79% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 1.79632 43.297324 4.15% iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM 1.66722 66.449447 2.51% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.00000 39.864493 0.00% iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 4.87862 74.865970 6.52% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.03908 41.711064 0.09% iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.00000 42.464695 0.00% iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI 0.00000 38.809381 0.00% iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U 0.00000 27.874627 0.00% iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX 0.00000 36.263933 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.00000 94.535031 0.00% iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00000 20.037708 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.00000 18.814171 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 5.58197 48.159175 11.59% iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.00000 17.493012 0.00% iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.29893 66.984006 0.45% iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.64010 38.005520 1.68% iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 5.23919 75.219866 6.97% iShares Canadian Hybrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.00000 19.531005 0.00% iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.00000 81.040223 0.00% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 2.94177 44.087117 6.67% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 3.87534 44.130276 8.78% iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.00000 15.611299 0.00% iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.78603 56.914144 1.38% iShares India Index ETF XID 0.00000 42.643269 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.00000 18.443586 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.00000 35.811878 0.00% iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.35920 46.203507 0.78% iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.14631 21.170769 0.69% iShares Core MSCI All-International Equity Index ETF XINT 0.00000 37.839492 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 8.61218 81.230389 10.60% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 2.03697 53.789154 3.79% iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.00000 17.854277 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 2.55091 39.658167 6.43% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.19392 39.320593 0.49% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.14011 28.409712 0.49% iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 3.08738 55.696801 5.54% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.00000 31.758363 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.00000 51.058013 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.00000 35.490190 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.08780 35.352457 0.25% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.00000 41.047030 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 3.77478 48.477628 7.79% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.74189 96.295239 0.77% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.53367 69.269333 0.77% iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 2.54803 61.919413 4.12% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.00000 63.577736 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.00000 35.669425 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.00000 14.918424 0.00% iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.00000 18.502616 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.00000 50.728848 0.00% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 2.87078 68.895163 4.17% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU 4.18253 94.267610 4.44% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U 2.99597 67.524473 4.44% iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.00000 23.204211 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06201 15.393093 0.40% iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.00000 17.654362 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.00000 26.582142 0.00% iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.00000 17.203223 0.00% iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.00000 16.957798 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 1.07686 34.396354 3.13% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 1.14098 30.937449 3.69% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.00000 18.803261 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.00000 38.771129 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.00000 42.463863 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.00000 30.339719 0.00% iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.00000 16.281226 0.00% iShares Core Canadian 1-10 Year Bond Index ETF XSMB 0.00000 39.301694 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.17225 39.265419 0.44% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.00000 33.442037 0.00% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.00000 75.934292 0.00% iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC 0.00000 52.863490 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.96547 67.453335 1.43% iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.00000 19.594513 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.00000 36.177503 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.00000 42.566370 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.00000 30.338912 0.00% iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.00000 52.148282 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 1.23531 55.773011 2.21% iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.00000 29.415737 0.00% iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.00000 32.047020 0.00% iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.00000 22.986812 0.00% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH 1.63988 48.906799 3.35% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT 0.03382 52.025672 0.07% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1) XTOT.U 0.02423 37.267223 0.07% iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.63668 12.368261 5.15% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.00000 59.776258 0.00% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.06044 65.513592 0.09% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.04392 47.613821 0.09% iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC 0.27203 56.346717 0.48% iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U 0.19487 40.364162 0.48% iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.00000 84.734208 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 5.67334 116.805703 4.86% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.95837 35.570849 2.69% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.33588 77.267595 0.43% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.24243 55.769529 0.43% iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.99486 50.855757 1.96% iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.72301 122.350379 0.59%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for IBIT.U, XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at .

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2026 (the iShares ETFs' tax year end) or December 31, 2026 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty-five years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,800 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$6.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

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