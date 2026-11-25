Perseus Mining: Chief Financial Officer Resignation
| ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,323,361,646
Performance rights: 7,162,120
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
| DIRECTORS:
Rick Menell
Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director
Elissa Cornelius
Non-Executive Director
Dan Lougher
Non-Executive Director
John McGloin
Non-Executive Director
James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director
Tommy McKeith
Non-Executive Director
| CONTACTS:
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
...
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
...
Nathan Ryan
Media Relations
+61 420 582 887
...
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