Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) advises that after 6 years as the Chief Financial Officer of Perseus, Ms Lee Anne de Bruin has made the decision to leave Perseus and pursue other opportunities. Her final day with Perseus will be February 28, 2027. The Company will conduct a comprehensive internal and external search for a replacement.

Perseus's Managing Director & CEO Craig Jones said:

"Lee Anne has made a significant contribution to the growth of Perseus to the disciplined company that it is today and has been instrumental in the development of the Nyanzaga Project which is expected to commence operation in January. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours."

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Craig Jones.