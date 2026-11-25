(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. ("embecta") (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, today announced that management will participate in the BofA Securities 2026 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.
Jake Elguicze, Chief Financial Officer, and Patricia Gonzalez, Vice President, Corporate FP&A and Investor Relations, will attend the conference. In addition, Mr. Elguicze will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and can also be accessed via the company's website at investors.embecta.com. A replay will be available at the same address following the event.
About embecta
Embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,500 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
Contacts:
| Media
| Investors
| Christian Glazar
| Patricia Gonzalez
| Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
| VP, Corporate FP&A and Investor Relations
| 908-821-6922
| 862-341-2809
| Contact Media Relations
| Contact IR
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