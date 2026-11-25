Jake Elguicze, Chief Financial Officer, and Patricia Gonzalez, Vice President, Corporate FP&A and Investor Relations, will attend the conference. In addition, Mr. Elguicze will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and can also be accessed via the company's website at investors.embecta.com. A replay will be available at the same address following the event.

About embecta

Embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,500 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

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