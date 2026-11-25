Vancouver, BC, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“North American Niobium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,727,273 flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (the“ FT Shares”) at a price of $0.11 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $300,000 (the“ Offering”). Each FT Share will qualify as a“flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, in respect of subscribers resident in Quebec, section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec).

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay eligible finders a cash commission of up to 7.0% of the gross proceeds received from subscribers directly introduced to the Company by such finders. The Company may also issue to eligible finders non-transferable warrants (the“ Finder's Warrants”) entitling the holders to acquire up to that number of common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a“ Share”) equal to 7.0% of the FT Shares sold to subscribers directly introduced by such finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.11 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, in each case in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“ CSE”).

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible“Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as“flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures”, as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), in connection with the Company's exploration activities in Quebec. The Company will renounce such qualifying expenditures in favour of eligible arm's-length subscribers, with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026, in an aggregate amount equal to the gross proceeds raised under the Offering. The Company will incur, or be deemed to incur, the qualifying expenditures on or before December 31, 2027.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE. There is no minimum aggregate subscription amount required for the Offering to close. The Offering may close in one or more tranches. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the CSE.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO

Email:...

Phone: +1 (647) 984-4204

CSE: NIOB

OTCQB: NIOMF

FSE:IOR

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“plans”,“will”,“may”,“could” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms, anticipated proceeds and completion of the Offering, including closing in one or more tranches; the payment of finder compensation; the intended use of proceeds; the tax qualification of the FT Shares and qualifying expenditures; and the incurrence and renunciation of qualifying expenditures within the stated deadlines. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable, including sufficient investor demand, receipt of required corporate and regulatory approvals, the availability of eligible exploration activities and the Company's ability to incur and renounce qualifying expenditures on time and satisfy applicable tax requirements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms anticipated or at all; financing and closing risks; regulatory delays; exploration and operational risks; changes in commodity prices, market conditions or applicable tax laws; and failure to satisfy applicable tax qualification, expenditure or renunciation requirements, as well as the other risks described in the Company's continuous-disclosure filings on SEDAR+ at Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. These statements are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.