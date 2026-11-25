MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amounts drawn under the facilities can be used for general corporate purposes, including investments and capital expenditures, and to reimburse fixed-asset investments made by Hemco.

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA; BVC: MINEROS; OTCQX: MNSAF) (“ Mineros” or the“ Company”) announces that today its subsidiaries, as borrowers, entered into two senior secured lines of credit for an aggregate amount of US$250 million: (i) a US$150 million syndicated credit facility entered into by Mineros Switzerland AG with a group of financial institutions led by Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch, as arranger, and TMF Group New York LLC, as administrative agent (international tranche); and (ii) a US$100 million credit facility entered into by Hemco Mineros Nicaragua S.A. with Banco de América Central, S.A. (Nicaraguan tranche).

The two facilities form part of a structure with complementary purposes:

International tranche: supports the Company's growth portfolio. Amounts drawn can be used for general corporate purposes, including capital investments, and will support the next development phase of Porvenir in Nicaragua and the advancement of La Pepa (Chile).

Nicaraguan tranche: recovers the investments in fixed assets made by Hemco between 2022 and 2025 with its own funds. It converts the capital already invested in the operation into available liquidity for Mineros.

Both facilities have a five-year term and amounts drawn will bear interest at Term SOFR plus 4.975% per annum. Principal will be repaid in eight installments beginning in month 18 after the closing date. The facilities are backed by corporate guarantees and security interests granted by Mineros companies.

The agreements include events of default customary for this type of transaction, including non-payment, breach of financial covenants, cross-default, insolvency and change of control, which could result in the acceleration of the obligations. There are no recourse mechanisms against third parties.

This transaction strengthens Mineros' liquidity and financial flexibility by providing access to committed funds that it may draw, in whole or in part, as needed during the first year, with no obligation to use them immediately, and with an 18-month grace period on principal.

“The execution of these credit facilities demonstrates Mineros' ability to access funding sources that support our growth strategy. Having committed funding available provides us with greater financial flexibility to advance our projects and address our investment priorities in a timely and disciplined manner, while retaining the flexibility to draw on these funds according to our business needs,” said Natalia Correa, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mineros S.A.

Lastly, Mineros' ratings remain at B1 (Moody's Ratings) and B+ with a stable outlook (S&P Global Ratings), according to each agency's most recent review.

About Mineros S.A.

Mineros is a leading Latin American gold producer headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that includes operating mines in Colombia and Nicaragua, together with a pipeline of development and exploration projects in the region, including the Porvenir development asset in Nicaragua, the La Pepa Project in Chile and the Tolima Project in Colombia.

With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros is distinguished by its commitment to safety, sustainability and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS), and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.

For Further Information

Ann Wilkinson | Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (647) 496-3011 | ...

Juan Camilo Obando | Director, Investor Relations

(+57) 604 266 5757 | ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding: the Company's ability to draw on the US$150 million international tranche and the US$100 million Nicaraguan tranche (together, the "Facilities") and the timing of any drawdowns; the intended use of proceeds, including general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, the next development phase of Porvenir, the advancement of La Pepa, and the reimbursement of fixed-asset investments made by Hemco between 2022 and 2025; the expected terms and benefits of the Facilities, including strengthened liquidity, financial flexibility and access to funding for the Company's growth strategy; and the Company's credit ratings and outlook. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "will," "may," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Key assumptions include: that conditions precedent to drawdown will be satisfied or waived on a timely basis; that the Company will comply with the covenants under the Facilities and no event of default will occur; that operations at Nechí and Hemco will perform as expected; that gold prices, costs, capital requirements, exchange rates and Term SOFR will be consistent with management's expectations; that the development timelines and budgets for Porvenir and La Pepa will be achieved, including receipt of required permits and approvals; that the political, regulatory and economic environments in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates will not change adversely; and that the Company's credit ratings will not be downgraded or withdrawn.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: failure to satisfy conditions to drawdown or to access committed funds when needed; non-compliance with covenants or the occurrence of an event of default (including non-payment, cross-default, insolvency or change of control), which could result in acceleration of the obligations and enforcement of the security granted over the assets of Mineros companies; fluctuations in Term SOFR; the Company's ability to service and repay its indebtedness; changes in credit ratings; volatility in gold prices; changes in operating and capital costs and exchange rates; delays, cost overruns, permitting or community-related risks at Porvenir and La Pepa; political, regulatory, tax and sanctions-related risks in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, including Nicaragua and Colombia; restrictions on transfers of funds between jurisdictions; and general economic and capital markets conditions. Additional risks are described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable securities laws.