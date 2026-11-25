MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (the“Company” or“Methanex”) (TSX: MX) (Nasdaq: MEOH) announced today that it has agreed to a renewed and extended revolving credit facility with its syndicate bank partners, increasing the size of the facility to US$500 million and establishing a new five-year maturity. The renewed facility includes updates to the covenant package to reflect the Company's stronger financial position, ensuring additional financial flexibility through all points in the methanol price cycle.

The Company also announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for the remaining US$400 million of its outstanding 5.125% senior notes due October 15, 2027. The redemption date is December 29, 2026.

Dean Richardson, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Methanex Corporation, stated,“Maintaining a strong balance sheet and ample financial flexibility are critical elements of our overall business strategy. We are pleased to finalize this extended and enhanced US$500 million revolving credit facility and to continue our deleveraging strategy with a US$400 million bond redemption.”

ABOUT METHANEX

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol“MX” and on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States under the trading symbol“MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at .

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION WARNING

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, or forward-looking information, with respect to us and our industry. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Statements that include the word“will” or other comparable terminology and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, risks relating to conditions in the financial markets and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Methanex's reports filed with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain of these risks are described in more detail in our 2025 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and Third Quarter 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis and in our public filings with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. They are not a substitute for the exercise of one's own due diligence and judgment. The outcomes implied by forward-looking statements may not occur and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Inquiries:

Robert B. Winslow, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Methanex Corporation

604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851

