FT Portfolio Canada Co. Announces Estimated 2026 Annual Capital Gains Distributions For Its Exchange Traded Funds (“Etfs”)
|Fund Name
|Ticker
| Estimated annual
capital gain per unit ($)
as at October 31, 2026
|First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FUD
|0.6500
|First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF
|FHH
|3.4100
|FHH.F
|2.3700
|First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF
|FHG
|7.0500
|FHG.F
|3.2600
|First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF
|FHQ
|30.7800
|FHQ.F
|12.8000
|First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF
|BLCK
|0.1200
|First Trust International Capital Strength ETF
|FINT
|1.2300
|First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF
|FJFG
|3.4200
|First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
|FTLS
|0.1820
|First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February
|FEBB.F
|3.0800
|First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May
|MAYB.F
|3.8200
|First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August
|AUGB.F
|4.6200
|First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November
|NOVB.F
|0.5100
|First Trust Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (Canada) ETF
|BUFR
|1.5800
Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to estimated October 2026 capital gains distributions for First Trust ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amount of distributions received by First Trust ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About First Trust
First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $377 billion as of October 31, 2026 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.
Further information about the Fund can be found at or contact FT Portfolios Canada Co. at 416-865-8065/877-622-5552.
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