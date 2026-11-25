MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Australian AML/CTF compliance firm adds World-Check to its Compliance-as-a-Service offering as newly regulated professionals face due diligence obligations.

- Alex Carmichael, Managing Director of AUS AMLSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AUS AML (ausaml), the Australian Compliance-As-a-Service provider, today announced a partnership with LSEG Risk Intelligence. Under the partnership, AUS AML will use World-Check for sanctions, politically exposed person (PEP) and adverse media screening across its client base.The integration puts one of the most widely used risk intelligence databases in the global compliance industry behind AUS AML's Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) and consulting engagements, including its work with real estate agents, conveyancers, lawyers, accountants and trust and company service providers newly regulated under Tranche 2 of the AML/CTF Amendment Act 2024.For these businesses, screening is no longer optional. Under the reformed regime, a reporting entity must establish on reasonable grounds that as part of its customer due diligence, it has identified whether the customer, any beneficial owner, or any person acting on the customer's behalf is a PEP, a person designated for targeted financial sanctions, or has adverse media related to financial crime. Its policies must also prevent it dealing with sanctioned persons or their assets. A real estate developer, agent, conveyancer or accounting practice onboarding clients without a reliable screening process may be at risk of breaching these requirements.World-Check provides risk intelligence used by organisations globally to support customer and third-party screening and due diligence. Its structured data helps organisations identify potential risks associated with sanctions, PEPs, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.Through the partnership, AUS AML will screen clients' customers, their beneficial owners, and connected parties at onboarding and monitor them on an ongoing basis where required. Potential matches will be reviewed by AUS AML's compliance team, removing the interpretation burden from its clients with confirmed PEP, sanctions or adverse media exposure escalated into enhanced due diligence, including source of wealth and source of funds enquiries and senior manager approval where the rules require it. Every decision will be documented so that clients can evidence their process to AUSTRAC.“A real estate agency or a small law firm shouldn't have to become a buyer of global risk data just to meet its sanctions and PEP obligations. Pooling that cost is exactly what AUS AML was built to do. With World-Check behind our service, clients get the same calibre of screening intelligence the major banks rely on, and our team handles the match review and escalation. For businesses that came into the regime this year, the question AUSTRAC will ask isn't whether you enrolled. It's whether you can show you knew who you were dealing with.” said Alex Carmichael, Managing Director of AUS AML.The partnership also reflects AUS AML's depth in the risk data space. The firm's team includes practitioners with deep experience in risk and compliance alongside former regulators, bankers and advisers from Promontory, APRA and ASIC."Tranche 2 brings thousands of Australian businesses into the anti-money laundering regime for the very first time. Many do not have the scale to build a compliance system. LSEG Risk Intelligence is pleased to partner with AUS AML on its innovative Compliance-as-a-Service model that enables real estate agents, conveyancers, lawyers and accountants to access the market-leading World-Check risk intelligence data. We are pleased to partner with AUS AML to help these firms meet their obligations with confidence." said David Day, Group Head of Sales & Account Management, APAC, LSEGWorld-Check screening will be available to AUS AML's CaaS clients across all Tranche 2 service segments it supports. Businesses that have enrolled with AUSTRAC but have not yet put a screening process in place can contact AUS AML at... or book a call through ausaml/contact.About AUS AMLAUS AML helps Australian businesses meet their regulatory obligations with clear and practical solutions, from the largest banks to the newest Tranche 2 reporting entities. Founded by Jeff Carmichael AO and Alex Carmichael, former leaders of Promontory Financial Group Australasia, the firm brings together former regulators, real-world practitioners and expert advisers. AUS AML offers expert consulting on specific compliance issues and a complete Compliance-as-a-Service operation that gives businesses access to pooled technology, data and human expertise. With a presence in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, AUS AML supports clients across Australia. Learn more at ausaml.Disclaimer: This release is for general information only and does not constitute legal advice. Businesses should seek advice specific to their circumstances regarding their obligations under the AML/CTF Act 2006 and the AML/CTF Rules 2025. LSEG and World-Check are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its affiliates.

Rana Datta

AUS AML Pty Ltd

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AUS AML Partners with LSEG Risk Intelligence to Deliver PEP, Sanctions, Adverse Media Screening for Tranche 2 Businesses News Provided By Aus AML Pty Ltd November 25, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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