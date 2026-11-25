AI Advantage Live 2026 | Hosted by Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

The free AI Advantage LIVE virtual event on December 12 is built around one goal: giving people back time for the things and people that matter most.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families gather for Thanksgiving, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi are focusing on the resource most people say they need more of: time. It's the central theme of the free AI Advantage LIVE virtual event, taking place Saturday, December 12, 2026.-- What Time Back Looks Like --In surveys of more than 9,800 graduates of their AI Advantage programs, nearly three out of four said they could see themselves saving at least 15 hours a week using what they learned. Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi say the more meaningful finding is what people planned to do with that time. Graduates described finally starting a business they'd been putting off, finishing a book, launching a charity, getting to the gym, or simply being home for dinner with their phone face down."Fifteen hours a week is 780 hours a year," said Dean Graziosi. "That's not a productivity number, that's a life number. It's time with your kids, time on the thing you've been dreaming about, time to actually breathe. That's what AI should be giving people, and for most of them, it hasn't yet."-- Gratitude and the Year Ahead --Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have long taught that the people who get ahead aren't the ones who work the hardest, but the ones who stop carrying everything alone. At the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event, they'll show how AI set up the right way can take the work that drains people off their plate, so they get back the hours they'd rather spend on the people and passions they're most grateful for.Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, and entrepreneur Molly Mahoney will join Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi to share how AI has changed their own weeks, with a featured appearance from social media expert Kari Keating and a special message from leadership expert John C. Maxwell."Before AI, I was building my business at 2 a.m. and missing moments with my family," said Molly Mahoney. "Getting my time back didn't just change my business. It changed who I get to be at home."-- What Attendees Will Discover --At the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will be joined by Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, and entrepreneur Molly Mahoney. Over about five hours, attendees will:- Discover the three ingredients every successful person has relied on, long before AI existed- See why most people get little back from AI, and what the people getting results do differently- Watch how Igor Pogany and Molly Mahoney use AI in their own lives and businesses- Hear real stories of ordinary people using AI to do extraordinary thingsStart building the first piece of their own system, and leave knowing exactly what to do next-- Event Details --The AI Advantage LIVE virtual event takes place Saturday, December 12, 2026, beginning at 9AM PT and running approximately five hours. Attendance is free, and the event streams online so people can join from anywhere in the world. Registration is now open.-- Meet Your Hosts ---- About Tony Robbins --Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.-- About Dean Graziosi --Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of Mastermind and AI Advantage alongside Tony Robbins. For more than four decades Dean Graziosi has helped entrepreneurs in more than 150 countries turn their knowledge and experience into thriving businesses through his books, live events, online programs and community. He has founded, invested in or helped build more than 15 companies, and the frameworks and launches he has developed have generated more than $2 billion in sales.-- About Igor Pogany --Igor Pogany is one of the Heads of AI Education at AI Advantage and one of the most trusted voices in practical AI, known for making complex technology simple enough for anyone to use. Raised across multiple countries in Europe and fluent in three languages, Igor Pogany has spent his life breaking down unfamiliar systems into clear, simple steps. Since 2022 he has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals use AI to get time back and get more done, and his teaching is woven throughout The AI Advantage by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi.-- About Molly Mahoney --Molly Mahoney is one of the Heads of AI Education at AI Advantage, founder of The Prepared Performer and an entrepreneur, AI educator and digital marketing expert. A former theater performer with no business background, Molly Mahoney built a business that generated $2.2 million in a single year, starting on her own. Today she helps business owners use AI and modern marketing to grow their audiences, create content faster and build thriving businesses without ever losing their own voice.

Kari Keating

AI Advantage

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This Thanksgiving, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Ask What People Would Do With More Time Ahead of AI Advantage LIVE News Provided By mastermind November 25, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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