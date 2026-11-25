MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has shared that her son questioned the outfits she wore for the opening show of her debut Las Vegas residency in 2016.

JLo was expecting her then 7-year-old son Max to be full of praise immediately after she got off stage following the first night of the 'All I Have' show, which ran from January 2016 until September 2018.

However, much to JLo's surprise, he asked why she decided not to cover herself up more while singing her hits to her legion of fans.

The actress-singer appeared on the latest episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', and recalled the hilarious moment when Max and his twin Oskar, who was previously known as Emme, supported her at the concert.

She said,“It was the opening of my first night in Vegas 10 years ago. The kids were like, seven years old. They were just about to turn eight years old. After the show, my son Max comes up to me. He's like, 'Ma'. I thought he was going to be like, 'The show was so good!' But he was like, 'Why don't you ever wear pants on stage?'. I was like, 'Oh yeah, that must be bizarre for you'”.

Jennifer shares Max and Oskar with her 58-year-old ex-husband, singer and actor Marc Anthony.

She went on,“I just say, 'I'm a showgirl. I'm a dancer, baby, I'm a showgirl. That's what I do'”.

The two-time Grammy nominee, who finished her Up All Night Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace's The Colosseum on March 28 after almost three months, recently said she feels like a "queen for a night" in a great outfit.