Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 26 (ANI): Recently announced as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, jailed state cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora's family was visited by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at their residence in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 9 in an alleged money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in mobile phone exports worth approximately Rs 102.50 crore.

Speaking to reporters about the visit, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Punjab Chief Minister, Rajbir Singh Ghuman, said that the party leadership had come to meet the family and offer them strength. "We have come to meet the family and to offer them strength. The entire party stands with Sanjeev Arora. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, our Chief Minister, have arrived," Ghuman said. "The entire team, the whole unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, stands with them during this difficult time," he added.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of showing "complete disregard for the sentiments of the Khalsa Panth" over its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, questioning the party's decision to field Manwinder Singh Giaspura and jailed minister Sanjeev Arora. In a post on X, he questioned the party's decision to field Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana West, alleging that he was currently in jail after being caught in a major corruption case. "It is also fielding people like Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail after being caught in a major corruption case," he said.

Badal also criticised AAP for giving a Vidhan Sabha ticket to Giaspura, claiming that he had been declared 'tankhaiya' by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. "In its first list of 40 candidates, Aam Aadmi Party has shown complete disregard for the sentiments of the Khalsa Panth," Badal wrote. AAP on Saturday announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri and Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress secured 18 seats. (ANI)