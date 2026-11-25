MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ottawa, ON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has paused Bill 35, which proposed amendments to the Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act, including a province-wide ban on all non-tobacco vape flavours. Despite passing second reading and proceeding through Committee of the Whole last week, the bill will not advance before the House of Assembly rises for the holiday break.

The Canadian Vaping Association welcomes the decision and urges the government to ensure the consultation process gives meaningful consideration to the available evidence, the experiences of other provinces and the concerns of affected businesses and adult consumers.

The CVA shares the government's goal of protecting youth and improving health outcomes. However, a flavour ban would have major consequences for adults in Newfoundland and Labrador who rely on flavoured vaping products to quit smoking, and for the small businesses that serve them.

“This is an important step forward for Newfoundland and Labrador's vaping industry, small businesses, and adult consumers. This pause demonstrates the value of speaking up, engaging with government, and ensuring the voices of those directly affected are heard,” says CVA President, Sam Tam.“We commend the retailers, consumers and stakeholders who mobilized quickly to raise their concerns. We hope the pause creates an opportunity for meaningful consultation and a more effective approach that protects youth without taking away adult access to legal, flavoured products.”

The government has said details on how to take part in the consultation will be released at a later date. The CVA will share further details with their membership once the consultation process is announced.

Read the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's statement:

About the Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association is a national, not-for-profit organization representing the legal, compliant vaping industry in Canada. The CVA advocates for reasonable and effective regulation of the vaping sector, recognizing vaping's role in harm reduction for adult smokers, with youth protection through education and prevention as a key pillar of its mandate. For up-to-date information on the Canadian vaping industry and the latest on tobacco harm reduction, follow the CVA on X at @thecvaofficial

CONTACT: Sam Tam The Canadian Vaping Association...